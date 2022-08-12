Marcus Rashford not for sale, say Manchester United amid interest from PSG: Report

PSG have reportedly already contacted Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford’s representatives over a potential move this summer. However, reports said the Red Devils are not willing to sell the 24-year-old.

The summer transfer window is closing in less than three weeks, and Manchester United is having its usual difficulties adding players.

Erik ten Hag requires more players, particularly in midfield and attack, as only three have entered Old Trafford.

The timing of the most recent bombshell revealed on Thursday as Marcus Rashford was said to be interested in joining French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) would not satisfy the Dutch manager.

The England international's brother Dwaine, his agent, reportedly travelled to Paris last week to meet the PSG team and conduct initial negotiations, according to The Telegraph.

The Ligue 1 team is reportedly pushing forward cautiously since they are unaware of Rashford's ambitions. According to Sky Sports, the England international is not for sale, and United has issued a hands-off caution in contrast.

The academy graduate's contract with the Red Devils has one year left, but the team has the option to extend it by another year. United's minds can only be changed by a fantastic offer which they do not anticipate being made.

The Mancunian has already stated his desire to spend his entire career with United. And he would be open to United's proposal for a contract extension.

This truth is also known to PSG, who are hesitant to get involved if the 24-year-old is merely looking for a raise at his old club.

The Englishman's entourage hinted last season that the striker was unsatisfied at United, and it manifested itself on the field with a dramatic decline in form and effort.

Ten Hag, though, put those concerns to rest in the preseason, relying more on the English forward than Anthony Elanga, a player Ralf Rangnick used to prefer above Rashford.

Rashford has looked the part in friendlies thanks to a complete preseason and fitness training, but he was unable to continue that momentum into the Brighton game, where he had previously appeared lost.

Rashford will be hoping to show his best side to United soon, or else a transfer may be on the horizon. Christophe Galtier, the PSG manager, has said he needs a new striker. An inside pass from Rashford might work, but during the past 18 months, he hasn't seemed near to his best.