EPL 2022-23, Gameweek 14: Leicester-City, United-West Ham among matches to watch out

The EPL will be happening this weekend, and it's Gameweek 14. A couple of large-scale matches are scheduled, namely Leicester City-Manchester City and Manchester United-West Ham United.

The English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23 has entered its Gameweek 14 from Saturday, and the race for the title and the European spots remain wide open, with the margin of difference very close. As for this matchday, a couple of top-class matches have been scheduled, mainly Leicester City taking on defending champion Manchester City at home, followed by Manchester United hosting West Ham United. In the same light, we present the preview and predictions for this Gameweek involving the top clubs. Leicester faces an impossible task against City

The defending champion has been too good this season compared to a relegation-threatened Leicester. However, the former tends to unexpectedly goof up a game, which has happened this season. Thus, despite City being the improbable favourite to win this clash, the Foxes can pull off a surprise as the hosts on Saturday. A win for the visitors might take them to the top, while a loss would keep them in third. For the hosts, a success could ensure a jump to the tenth place, while a defeat can push it to the bottom again.

Prediction: City wins 2-1

Tottenham Hotspur aims to rout Bournemouth

Third-placed Tottenham has also been in deadly form this season, and as it travels to take on 14th-placed Bournemouth on Saturday, it will be a smooth ride. A win for the visitors will keep it at third, but a loss might push it down to fifth.

Prediction: Tottenham wins 1-0

Graham Potter's tricky homecoming with Chelsea in Brighton

It would indeed be a tough encounter, especially for Chelsea head coach Graham Potter who returns to his former club in Brighton, which he left a couple of months back to take charge with the former. Also, given that he had transformed the Seagulls into a competitive side, it would be a competitive meeting. While a victory on Saturday could raise Chelsea to the third spot, a failure could slump it to the seventh place.

Prediction: Goalless draw

Liverpool will be desperate for triumph against Leeds United

Eighth-placed Liverpool has not endured the best starts to the season, mainly due to injuries. As it hosts a relegation-threatened Leeds on Sunday, it would be desperate to win to relaunch its bid for the top four. A triumph could raise it to the seventh spot, but a beating could push it further down to 11th.

Prediction: Liverpool wins 3-0

Arsenal could make a mockery of Nottingham Forest

Arsenal has been in its best form recently, ruling the top spot. It hosts a relegation-threatened Nottingham on Sunday, which will undoubtedly be an easy ride. A win keeps the Gunners at the top, while a loss might push it down to the second.

Prediction: Arsenal wins 2-0

