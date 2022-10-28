Man United star Antony breaks his silence after being accused of showboating against Sheriff

Manchester United star Antony took to Instagram to hit back at critics who accused him of showboating during the Red Devils' 3-0 victory against Sheriff in their Europa League clash on Thursday at Old Trafford.

Manchester United star Antony, who has been accused of showboating during the Red Devils' 3-0 win against FC Sheriff in their Europa League clash on Thursday, has finally hit back at critics.

The Brazilian was among the starters for the match at Old Trafford. The 22-year-old winger performed two of his legendary spins in the first half with no one around him, and this got the home crowd up and cheering.

After trying to locate Casemiro, Antony eventually decided to put the ball out of play. United boss Erik ten Hag rolled his eyes and shook his head, not exactly looking impressed. Soon after, at halftime, the Brazilian was replaced.

On Friday, Antony took to Instagram to hit back at those who criticised him for showboating. The Brazilian winger posted a video of the moment alongside a caption, which translated to English as: "We're known for our art and I won't stop doing what got me to where I am!"

In his post-match press conference, the Dutchman insisted the decision was pre-planned and was not due to the wasteful attack. He has, however, stated he would coach needless tricks out of the Brazilian as he looks for the summer arrival to use his skill effectively.

"I don't have a problem with tricks as long as it's functional," Ten Hag said.

"I demand more from him – more runs behind, more often in the box and more playing in the pocket. When there is a trick like that, it's nice as long as it's functional. If you're not losing the ball, then it's OK – but if it's a trick because of a trick, then I will correct him," the United boss added.

Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo scored as United eased to a 3-0 win against Sheriff, though the Red Devils will need to beat Real Sociedad in their final fixture to top the group. Following this clash, football pundits and former club legends slammed Antony's choices on the night.

"That is ridiculous. He's done that and then put the ball out of play. Quite embarrassing actually. There was no one anywhere near… what is the point? And to top it all off he then puts it out his play. If I was the manager and he did that again, I'd drag him off," said Robbie Savage on BT Sport.

"I don't think this country likes to see that. Does any country, even Brazil? Brazil don't want to see that, do they? Ajax, in Holland, do they want to see that? I like to see skill, but I just don't think that is skill or entertainment. That is just being a clown, isn't it?" said former Manchester United legend Paul Scholes.

Meanwhile, Owen Hargreaves too slammed the Brazilian star stating, "We all want to see skill, we all love that, but the point is you need to have skill with function. You need to be moving forward. If he does that in and around somebody I'll be jumping out my seat, but the point is to do it like that with no effect, I'm not sure what he was trying to achieve."

It is obvious that Antony won't quit performing the iconic 'AnTURNy' that has become his signature. The world-renowned Brazilian player is sure to play in United's Sunday afternoon match against West Ham at Old Trafford. It remains to be seen whether he does his signature trick.

Image Credit: Getty Images