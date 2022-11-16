Does Sporting CP have room for Man United outcast Ronaldo? President Varandas sends strong message

Even as Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan continues to create shockwaves among football enthusiasts, Sporting CP President Federico Varandas has spoken out about rumours linking his team with the Manchester United icon.

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who rocked the football world with an explosive interview claiming to have been 'betrayed' by Manchester United, continues to hit the headlines with all eyes on what could potentially happen to his club career future. With reports stating that the Red Devils are disappointed with the talkTVs Piers Morgan Uncensored episode, it appears that there is no space for the Portuguese talisman in Old Trafford anymore. Amidst rumours of a possible link with David Beckham's co-owned Inter Miami, Sporting CP President Federico Varandas has spoken out about a possible move to sign the 37-year-old icon. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo to Inter Miami: Is David Beckham offering Man United outcast an exit route?

Ronaldo kickstarted his footballing career with Sporting CP Lisbon before moving to Manchester United in 2003. Although the Portuguese talisman played for the club only for a year, he continues to remain one of their heroes. Reports recently claimed that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has enrolled his children in a local school and acquired a new mansion in nearby Cascais.

Sporting, who at the beginning of the season declared themselves out of the running for the megastar, is currently suffering in fourth place in the Liga Portuguesa, and his return might be just what they need to push for a spot in the Champions League for the following season. In an in-depth interview on RTP3, the first question posed to Federico Varandas was whether the club would be re-signing the 37-year-old. Also read: Will Ronaldo's situation with Man United affect Portugal's World Cup 2022 campaign? Joao Mario responds

"About Cristiano Ronaldo, it is important to preserve the historic and unique legacy that Ronaldo will leave to world sport, whether you like it or not. I see Cristiano Ronaldo as the best Portuguese footballer of all time, one of the best in world football. He'll always be the flagship of Sporting. The Academy bears his name. We are proud to have trained the best Portuguese player of all time," Varandas said.

