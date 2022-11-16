Cristiano Ronaldo to Inter Miami: Is David Beckham offering Man United outcast an exit route?

Cristiano Ronaldo is out of contract at the end of the season, and after the legendary striker's explosive interview with Piers Morgan, it is challenging to see him staying at Manchester United after the Qatar World Cup 2022. Will David Beckham's Inter Miami offer an exit route for the Portuguese talisman?

Just days before the Qatar World Cup 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo has been embroiled in intense drama after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan rocked Manchester United and the big guns at Old Trafford. The 37-year-old striker's contract expires at the end of the current campaign, and it's hard to imagine the Portuguese talisman staying with the Red Devils, thanks to his incendiary chat with Morgan. After showing disrespect to both the club and manager Erik ten Hag, moving away from United as soon as possible would be the best option for Ronaldo. And David Beckham's Inter Miami appears to be offering the legend an escape route. Also read: Will Ronaldo's situation with Man United affect Portugal's World Cup 2022 campaign? Joao Mario responds

Beckham, who co-owns Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami, is reportedly in talks with Ronaldo about a shocking transfer to the United States. According to The Sun, the former Manchester United icon has spoken to the Portuguese superstar's representatives and has been informed the five-time Ballon d'Or is keen on a switch Stateside. The No. 1 target for Becks' MLS team continues to be Argentina sensation Lionel Messi, whose contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ends in June 2023. However, the former England captain has been informed of Ronaldo's availability.

In preparation for his fifth World Cup appearance, Ronaldo tried to deflect focus from his club's future while training with the Portugal team in Lisbon. However, the 37-year-old, who accused United of betraying him and claiming he has no respect for Ten Hag, incredulously stated that he must "remain humble" before leaving for Qatar. "We're there to win and I believe we have the squad to do it. But then there are a number of top teams out there with world-class talent so we have to stay focused, stay humble, go out there and show what we can do," the Portuguese icon said. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: 5 records Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo can break in showpiece event

Ronaldo, whose Qatar World Cup 2022 campaign starts on November 24 against Ghana, received a frosty welcome from club and country teammate Bruno Fernandes, sparking talks of a rift between the two. Portugal midfielder Joao Mario, however, rubbished such claims and said, "I was in the locker room at that moment. I saw the images, and it's funny because sometimes it can be interpreted, but it was a joke between them. Bruno was one of the last to arrive, and Cristiano asked him if he had come by boat. There is no problem between them." Also read: Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes' 'frosty' meet-up in Portugal dressing room sends fans into tizzy

Both LAFC and Beckham's former team, LA Galaxy, are interested in signing Ronaldo if United decides to let him go, in addition to Inter Miami. The Portuguese player, who is trying to leave the Red Devils, may be seriously drawn to Florida by Old Trafford legend Beckham. Despite Ronaldo's nuclear interview with Morgan in which he attacked Gary, his brother, the 37-year-old is not thought to have any issues working with Miami manager Phil Neville.

