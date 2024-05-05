Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Har baar jeetenge': How Mumbai City FC players, fans celebrated after clinching ISL 2023-24 title (WATCH)

    Mumbai City FC beat Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium to emerge as the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 Cup Winners at the final in Kolkata on Saturday.

    football Har baar jeetenge How Mumbai City FC players, fans celebrated after clinching ISL 2023-24 title (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 5, 2024, 1:41 PM IST

    Petr Kratky, the head coach of Mumbai City FC, showered his players with praise following their 3-1 victory over Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final in Kolkata on Saturday. Despite falling behind initially at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, The Islanders rallied back to clinch their second ISL Cup. While Jason Cummings provided an early lead for the home team, Mumbai City FC's Jorge Diaz swiftly equalized. Bipin Singh then secured a late lead, with Jakub Vojtus adding another goal to seal the win.

    Kratky emphasized the unwavering belief his team maintained throughout the match, even when faced with adversity.

    “We just tried to stay positive and keep believing. As soon as we scored the first one we knew that we are on a good pathway. We scored the second and the third and we knew we were done,” he said in the post-match press conference.

    Mumbai City FC asserted their dominance by controlling possession and generating multiple scoring opportunities. With 15 shots fired compared to Mohun Bagan SG's 8, and both teams registering four shots on target, Mumbai City FC showcased their attacking prowess. Kratky expressed pride in his players' execution of their tactical game plan.

    “We were better in the first half in terms of football, in my opinion. We got the goal. Mohun Bagan SG is a quality team. Dimitri Petratos can shoot and Jason Cummings is always there to tap it in. We know they are a dangerous team but our approach was totally different than what it was two weeks ago. The boys executed it and we got rewarded,” he expressed.

    Mumbai City FC may have missed out on the League Shield to Mohun Bagan SG, but their triumph in the ISL final marks a significant redemption. With two ISL Cups and two League Shields now in their trophy cabinet, the team under Petr Kratky's leadership has shown remarkable resilience and consistency. Despite facing the departure of key players in January, they remained steadfast in delivering positive results throughout the season.

    Kratky's pride in the club's ability to bounce back, especially after a defeat in Kolkata earlier in the season, speaks volumes about the team's character and determination.

    “It means we are on a good pathway. Again there were obstacles in front of us during the sesson wwhen we hard times and good times. But we were privileged to get to two finals in front of a fantastic crowd. Once we lost we had to learn from it and the second chance we had, we took it. Sometimes in football you get lows and high. Very proud of the group how we handled it. It means a lot for the club. For me and my family as well. Because its not easy. You dont get this opportunity all the time every year. We are grateful but we have to stay humble and just keep working,” he said.

    Here's a look at how Mumbai City FC players and fans' celebrated the team's ISL 2023-24 triumph:

    Last Updated May 5, 2024, 1:41 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: Sunil Gavaskar hails star's reliability despite missed catch against SRH osf

    IPL 2024: Sunil Gavaskar hails this star's reliability despite missed catch against SRH

    cricket IPL 2024: Dale Steyn advocates baseball-style approach to cricket following LBW controversy osf

    IPL 2024: Dale Steyn advocates baseball-style approach to cricket following LBW controversy

    cricket West Indies keeper, Devon Thomas receives five-year ban for Anti-Corruption breaches osf

    West Indies keeper, Devon Thomas receives five-year ban for Anti-Corruption breaches

    cricket 'I was detached from the result' - Bhuvneshwar Kumar's last-over approach against SRH osf

    'I was detached from the result' - Bhuvneshwar Kumar's last-over approach against SRH

    cricket 'Wasn't even considering myself for IPL, let alone T20 World Cup': Rajasthan Royals Star's response to snub osf

    'Wasn't even considering myself for IPL, let alone T20 World Cup': Rajasthan Royals Star's response to snub

    Recent Stories

    Met Gala 2024: Will Alia Bhatt be the ONLY Indian to attend the event this year? RKK

    Met Gala 2024: Will Alia Bhatt be the ONLY Indian to attend this year?

    Madhya Pradesh cop crushed to death by tractor involved in illegal sand mining; 2 arrested gcw

    Madhya Pradesh cop crushed to death by tractor involved in illegal sand mining; 2 arrested

    Have Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday broken up? Here's the truth RKK

    Have Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday broken up? Here's the truth

    Malayalam actress Manju warrier's new stylish pics goes viral [PHOTOS] rkn

    Malayalam actress Manju Warrier's new stylish pics goes viral [PHOTOS]

    Facial features, voice manipulated using AI': BJP leader seeks probe over Sandeshkhali 33-minute sting gcw

    'Facial features, voice manipulated using AI': BJP leader seeks probe over Sandeshkhali 33-minute sting

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon