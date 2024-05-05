'Har baar jeetenge': How Mumbai City FC players, fans celebrated after clinching ISL 2023-24 title (WATCH)

Mumbai City FC beat Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium to emerge as the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 Cup Winners at the final in Kolkata on Saturday.

Petr Kratky, the head coach of Mumbai City FC, showered his players with praise following their 3-1 victory over Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final in Kolkata on Saturday. Despite falling behind initially at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, The Islanders rallied back to clinch their second ISL Cup. While Jason Cummings provided an early lead for the home team, Mumbai City FC's Jorge Diaz swiftly equalized. Bipin Singh then secured a late lead, with Jakub Vojtus adding another goal to seal the win.

Kratky emphasized the unwavering belief his team maintained throughout the match, even when faced with adversity.

“We just tried to stay positive and keep believing. As soon as we scored the first one we knew that we are on a good pathway. We scored the second and the third and we knew we were done,” he said in the post-match press conference.

Mumbai City FC asserted their dominance by controlling possession and generating multiple scoring opportunities. With 15 shots fired compared to Mohun Bagan SG's 8, and both teams registering four shots on target, Mumbai City FC showcased their attacking prowess. Kratky expressed pride in his players' execution of their tactical game plan.

“We were better in the first half in terms of football, in my opinion. We got the goal. Mohun Bagan SG is a quality team. Dimitri Petratos can shoot and Jason Cummings is always there to tap it in. We know they are a dangerous team but our approach was totally different than what it was two weeks ago. The boys executed it and we got rewarded,” he expressed.

Mumbai City FC may have missed out on the League Shield to Mohun Bagan SG, but their triumph in the ISL final marks a significant redemption. With two ISL Cups and two League Shields now in their trophy cabinet, the team under Petr Kratky's leadership has shown remarkable resilience and consistency. Despite facing the departure of key players in January, they remained steadfast in delivering positive results throughout the season.

Kratky's pride in the club's ability to bounce back, especially after a defeat in Kolkata earlier in the season, speaks volumes about the team's character and determination.

“It means we are on a good pathway. Again there were obstacles in front of us during the sesson wwhen we hard times and good times. But we were privileged to get to two finals in front of a fantastic crowd. Once we lost we had to learn from it and the second chance we had, we took it. Sometimes in football you get lows and high. Very proud of the group how we handled it. It means a lot for the club. For me and my family as well. Because its not easy. You dont get this opportunity all the time every year. We are grateful but we have to stay humble and just keep working,” he said.

Here's a look at how Mumbai City FC players and fans' celebrated the team's ISL 2023-24 triumph:

