Manchester United willing to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave; but under one condition

    First Published Jul 25, 2022, 2:01 PM IST

    Amidst several reports linking Cristiano Ronaldo to a shock move to Atletico Madrid, it is now being said that Manchester United are reportedly willing to allow the 37-year-old leave Old Trafford - but under one condition.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United remains one of football's most keenly followed developments today. Amidst several reports linking the Portuguese talisman to a shock move to Atletico Madrid, it is now being said that Red Devils are reportedly willing to allow the 37-year-old leave Old Trafford - but under one condition.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    According to a report in the Mirror, Manchester United are willing to grant permission for Ronaldo's departure on the condition that the Portugal talisman leaves on loan, and he must first extend his contract with the Red Devils.

    Image Credit: Manchester United Twitter

    The report added that United wants to renew Ronaldo's contract until 2024, even though the 37-year-old had reportedly made his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer and play Champions League football.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The report states the Red Devils would let Ronaldo leave this summer on loan to satisfy his desire to play in Europe's elite football competition. In return, they want the Portuguese icon to extend his current contract, which expires next June.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Manchester United intend to see Ronaldo participate in the Champions League with the Red Devils again in the future in the event of new manager Erik ten Hag helping them secure a top-four Premier League spot next season.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Another report by The Sun claimed that the loan proposal was discussed with Ronaldo and his super-agent, Jorge Mendes. The duo were reportedly surprised, but the Portuguese superstar has now turned down the proposal.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Manchester United are disappointed with Ronaldo's desire to leave for a second time just a season after his return to the Premier League giants. Meanwhile, extending the 37-year-old's second spell at Old Trafford would undoubtedly please sponsors.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    For the time being, Ronaldo has not joined the Red Devil's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to personal reasons. The Portugal captain has been linked with a controversial move to Atletico Madrid despite his Real Madrid past. Other reports claim that Atletico has placed Antoine Griezmann on the transfer market in their bid to raise funds to sign the 37-year-old legend.

