Manchester United willing to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave; but under one condition

Amidst several reports linking Cristiano Ronaldo to a shock move to Atletico Madrid, it is now being said that Manchester United are reportedly willing to allow the 37-year-old leave Old Trafford - but under one condition.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United remains one of football's most keenly followed developments today. Amidst several reports linking the Portuguese talisman to a shock move to Atletico Madrid, it is now being said that Red Devils are reportedly willing to allow the 37-year-old leave Old Trafford - but under one condition. Also read: Ronaldo sparks troll fest after posting latest workout photo in Man United shorts

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

According to a report in the Mirror, Manchester United are willing to grant permission for Ronaldo's departure on the condition that the Portugal talisman leaves on loan, and he must first extend his contract with the Red Devils.

Image Credit: Manchester United Twitter

The report added that United wants to renew Ronaldo's contract until 2024, even though the 37-year-old had reportedly made his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer and play Champions League football.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The report states the Red Devils would let Ronaldo leave this summer on loan to satisfy his desire to play in Europe's elite football competition. In return, they want the Portuguese icon to extend his current contract, which expires next June. Also read: Will Cristiano Ronaldo join Atletico Madrid? Super-agent Jorge Mendes is optimistic

Image Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United intend to see Ronaldo participate in the Champions League with the Red Devils again in the future in the event of new manager Erik ten Hag helping them secure a top-four Premier League spot next season.

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Another report by The Sun claimed that the loan proposal was discussed with Ronaldo and his super-agent, Jorge Mendes. The duo were reportedly surprised, but the Portuguese superstar has now turned down the proposal. Also read: Do Manchester United players want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave? Raphael Varane responds

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Manchester United are disappointed with Ronaldo's desire to leave for a second time just a season after his return to the Premier League giants. Meanwhile, extending the 37-year-old's second spell at Old Trafford would undoubtedly please sponsors.

Image Credit: Getty Images