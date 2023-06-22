Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys family time; girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez stuns in green bikini

    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 6:44 PM IST

    During a break from his footballing commitments, renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is making the most of his family time. The athlete's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, recently turned heads as she donned a stunning green bikini, captivating attention with her striking appearance.

    article_image1

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Georgina Rodriguez, girlfriend Cristiano Ronaldo, delighted her Instagram followers with stunning snapshots of her enjoying quality time on a luxurious yacht during a getaway with her family. In the pictures, Rodriguez showcased her toned physique while donning a stylish green bikini. 

    article_image2

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Ronaldo made the most of his time away from the pitch by prioritising quality family moments. Whether it was engaging in fun activities, exploring new places, or simply enjoying quiet moments together with family.

    article_image3

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Cristiano Ronaldo made the most of his holiday by cherishing precious moments with his wife and children.

    article_image4

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Currently residing in Riyadh, Cristiano and Rodriguez relocated after the Portuguese footballer joined the Saudi Pro League (SPL) club Al-Nassr. Their new base in Riyadh allows them to embrace both professional endeavors and treasured family moments in a beautiful settings

