Carlo Ancelotti unplugged: Real Madrid boss gets candid about future, racism in Spain, Mbappe's talent & more

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid's esteemed manager, recently sat down for an insightful conversation with actor and director Giacomo Poretti on the popular podcast PorettiCast. The 64-year-old Italian coach shared his thoughts on several topics, including player dynamics, the evolution of football, his future with the club, and his personal habits during matches.

Ancelotti Reveals Insights on Player Frustrations and Dressing Room Tensions During the interview, Ancelotti candidly discussed the challenges that arise when players are left out of the starting lineup. He admitted that sometimes it "seems like we are not valued enough" and expressed a desire to be "a fly" on the wall to overhear players' reactions when they return home after being benched. Ancelotti reflected on his experiences with players who have struggled to accept decisions, stating, "Many players have argued with me." He even recalled a particular incident where a player, at the start of his career, would cover his face with a towel during team talks to avoid hearing the coach. "In the end, everything was resolved," Ancelotti noted, emphasizing how such tensions are eventually overcome.

Ancelotti on His Future with Real Madrid: "The President Will Decide" As for his own future at the club, Ancelotti was clear that he does not intend to decide when his time with Real Madrid will come to an end. "The president will decide," he said, referencing club president Florentino Perez. With his contract running until 2026, Ancelotti acknowledged that his tenure would ultimately be determined by the club's leadership. Ancelotti also praised his son, Davide, who is part of his coaching staff, saying, "He will be a good coach," highlighting his belief in his son’s potential in football management.

Racism in Football: Ancelotti Speaks Out on Vinicius and Other Players Ancelotti also addressed the ongoing issue of racism in Spanish football, particularly the abuse faced by Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. He acknowledged the frequent racist attacks Vinicius suffers but stressed that he is not alone, citing similar incidents involving other players like Nico Williams. "Vinicius suffers many racist attacks, but he is not the only one. It has also happened to Nico Williams. We must take many steps forward. The fact that they are good players can be an excuse to attack them more, but it must not happen," he said.

Discussing one of the world's best players, Kylian Mbappe, Ancelotti praised the French forward's extraordinary natural talent. He noted that Mbappe didn't reach his current level through training alone but because "Mother Nature gave him a special talent." Ancelotti emphasized the importance of dedication and sacrifice in cultivating such potential, encouraging young athletes to use sport as a "school of life."

Real Madrid's Adaptation to Modern Football: Ancelotti Reflects on the Evolution of Coaching Ancelotti also spoke about how football has evolved over the years, particularly in terms of how the coaching role has become more complex. "Real Madrid has known how to adapt to modern football. There is no one owner like in other clubs. The owners are the members. Tradition is passed down from generation to generation. Santiago Bernabéu understood this well and now Florentino Perez. There is no one above the club," he said. Ancelotti also reflected on how the modernisation of football is affecting the job of a coach: "It's much more complicated now than before. Before, I only had a piece of paper where I wrote: defensive barrier, who took the corners, who took the penalties, who was going to head the ball, the markings on defensive set pieces... and that was it. Now there are clips showing the position of the players on set pieces, both in defence and attack. If you take a player off and another one comes on, you have to say to him: 'Look, you have to occupy this position'."

The Gum Habit: Ancelotti’s Stress Relief Technique on the Bench One of the more lighthearted moments of the interview came when Ancelotti explained his habit of chewing gum during matches. "It's just a way of getting rid of a bit of stress," he confessed. Ancelotti explained that chewing gum helps regulate his heart rate during games, noting that before the match, his heart rate can be as high as 120 beats per minute. By chewing gum, he brings it down to a more comfortable 63 beats per minute. Despite some criticism of the habit, Ancelotti finds it helpful in managing matchday nerves.

Ancelotti’s Legacy and the Evolution of Real Madrid Ancelotti's interview shed light on his views as a manager, father, and advocate for progress within football. His reflections on the challenges of managing world-class talent, adapting to modern football, and his own journey at Real Madrid demonstrate his continued dedication to both the sport and the values of the club. As his contract nears its end, Ancelotti’s impact on Real Madrid’s success and legacy remains undeniable.

