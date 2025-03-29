(PHOTOS) Eid 2025: Sara Ali Khan inspired Eid outfits to try this year

Read Full Gallery

Eid 2025: Eid-ul-Fitr is probably Monday. Here are some last minute style and dress inspirations from Sara Ali Khan's wardrobe. Check out pictures here

Eid is in two days! Still looking for dress inspirations? We offer you a glimpse into Sara Ali Khan 's wardrobe for the latest trendiest styles. The Pataudi princess is a stunner and has exquisite style and taste

The Sky Force actress dazzled in a rose gold kurta featuring full sleeves and a stand collar. The outfit stood out with its exquisite zardozi embroidery, which lent a festive elegance to her look. She paired the kurta with green churidar pajamas, creating a striking contrast that enhanced the ensemble’s appeal. The intricate golden embroidery further amplified the festive charm, making it an ideal choice for Eid celebrations.

Complementing her outfit, she accessorized with statement round earrings adorned with heavy embellishments, along with a coordinating maang tikka. A delicate ring completed her jewelry selection. For her hair, she styled it in a loose braid, adding a touch of effortless grace. Her makeup featured smoky eyes, kohl-lined eyes, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips—perfectly suited for the festive occasion.