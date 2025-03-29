user
user icon

(PHOTOS) Eid 2025: Sara Ali Khan inspired Eid outfits to try this year

Eid 2025: Eid-ul-Fitr is probably Monday. Here are some last minute style and dress inspirations from Sara Ali Khan's wardrobe. Check out pictures here

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 29, 2025, 3:56 PM IST

Eid is in two days! Still looking for dress inspirations? We offer you a glimpse into Sara Ali Khan's wardrobe for the latest trendiest styles. The Pataudi princess is a stunner and has exquisite style and taste

article_image2

The Sky Force actress dazzled in a rose gold kurta featuring full sleeves and a stand collar. The outfit stood out with its exquisite zardozi embroidery, which lent a festive elegance to her look. She paired the kurta with green churidar pajamas, creating a striking contrast that enhanced the ensemble’s appeal. The intricate golden embroidery further amplified the festive charm, making it an ideal choice for Eid celebrations.

Complementing her outfit, she accessorized with statement round earrings adorned with heavy embellishments, along with a coordinating maang tikka. A delicate ring completed her jewelry selection. For her hair, she styled it in a loose braid, adding a touch of effortless grace. Her makeup featured smoky eyes, kohl-lined eyes, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips—perfectly suited for the festive occasion.


article_image3

This beige anarkali with all-over golden thread work, sharara and dupatta is crying out the best Eid outfit. Take inspiration from this look of hers and make your festival grand.

article_image4

She looked absolutely stunning in a baby pink Anarkali-style cape jacket, elegantly paired with matching pants and a coordinating crop top. The delicate embroidery on her ensemble added a touch of sophistication, enhancing its overall charm. She completed the look with matching juttis and sparkling diamond jewelry, adding the perfect finishing touch to her graceful appearance.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bhootnii Trailer OUT: Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy's horror-comedy promises intense drama [WATCH] NTI

Bhootnii Trailer OUT: Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy’s horror-comedy promises intense drama [WATCH]

After Ranveer Allahbadia, female comedian Swati Sachdeva under fire for joke on mother & vibrator (WATCH) shk

After Ranveer Allahbadia, female comedian Swati Sachdeva under fire for joke on mother & vibrator (WATCH)

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Attacker seeks bail, calls case against him 'false'; Read on ATG

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Attacker seeks bail, calls case against him 'false'; Read on

Would be a very special moment...', Ishaan Khatter OPENS up on working with brother Shahid Kapoor ATG

'Would be a very special moment...', Ishaan Khatter OPENS up on working with brother Shahid Kapoor

Will Smith reflects on Chris Rock Oscar slap controversy in latest album 'Based on True Story'; Read on NTI

Will Smith reflects on Chris Rock Oscar's slap controversy in latest album 'Based on True Story'; Read on

Recent Stories

'My wife has 4 boyfriends, they murdered my son': MP man fears 'Meerut-like' murder plot by wife, writes to CM shk

'My wife has 4 boyfriends, they murdered my son': MP man fears ‘Meerut-like’ murder plot by wife, writes to CM

Bhootnii Trailer OUT: Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy's horror-comedy promises intense drama [WATCH] NTI

Bhootnii Trailer OUT: Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy’s horror-comedy promises intense drama [WATCH]

Bengaluru meets Ghibli: AI-generated images spark nostalgia, awe, debate; SEE viral post ddr

Bengaluru meets Ghibli: AI-generated images spark nostalgia, awe, debate; SEE viral post

US baby brand launches 'breast milk-flavoured ice cream' with a twist; internet reacts shk

US baby brand launches 'breast milk-flavoured ice cream' with a twist; internet reacts (WATCH)

BREAKING: CBI court acquits Justice Nirmal Yadav in 2008 Rs 15 lakh corruption case

Cash-at-judge's door case: CBI court acquits Justice Nirmal Yadav in 2008 ₹15 lakh bribery case

Recent Videos

Sikandar First Review OUT! Salman's Action-Packed Role, Rashmika's Standout Performance

Sikandar First Review OUT! Salman's Action-Packed Role, Rashmika's Standout Performance

Video Icon
Kunal Kamra Should Get Special Protection, Come to Mumbai and Don't Run Away From Law: Sanjay Raut

Kunal Kamra Should Get Special Protection, Come to Mumbai and Don't Run Away From Law: Sanjay Raut

Video Icon
Terrifying 7.7 Earthquake Shakes Home in Mandalay, Myanmar

Terrifying 7.7 Earthquake Shakes Home in Mandalay, Myanmar

Video Icon
Salman Khan Says ‘Don’t Want Any Controversy’ Ahead of Upcoming Film Sikandar’s Release

Salman Khan Says ‘Don’t Want Any Controversy’ Ahead of Upcoming Film Sikandar’s Release

Video Icon
Over 700 Killed in Myanmar-Thailand Quake, Thai PM Visits Collapsed Construction Site

Over 700 Killed in Myanmar-Thailand Quake, Thai PM Visits Collapsed Construction Site

Video Icon