Ex-Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal discharged from hospital after suffering cardiac arrest

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal suffered a cardiac arrest while he was captaining Mohammedan Sporting Club in a Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League match against Shinepukur Cricket Club.

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Mar 29, 2025, 12:20 PM IST

Former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal has been discharged from the hospital after recovering from a heart attack, four days following the incident. Tamim, who underwent angioplasty surgery on Monday, will continue to be monitored by specialists in the coming weeks, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo.

Tamim suffered a heart attack while playing in a game at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP-3) ground in Savar on Monday.

The incident occurred just after the toss while he was captaining Mohammedan Sporting Club in a Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League match against Shinepukur Cricket Club.

Tamim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where an angiogram was performed to assess his condition. After two days, he was moved to another hospital in Dhaka and was discharged on Friday.

Tamim Iqbal's international career 

Tamim Iqbal has had an illustrious career in international cricket, representing Bangladesh in 70 Tests, 243 One Day Internationals (ODIs), and 78 T20 Internationals.

He is the only Bangladeshi cricketer to have scored centuries in all three formats of the game, accumulating over 15,000 international runs across formats.

Tamim Iqbal's international cricket journey 

His cricketing journey began in 2007 when he made his One Day debut against Zimbabwe. Tamim's impressive performance earned him a spot in the World Cup squad after just two matches. His Test debut came in February 2008 against New Zealand, where he scored a stylish 84. 

He later went on to achieve several milestones, including his first Test century against the West Indies in 2009. He also made a remarkable 154* against Zimbabwe in 2013, setting a national record.

Tamim's resilience and contributions to Bangladesh cricket have made him one of the most celebrated figures in the country's sporting history.

