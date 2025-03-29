user
Kartik Aaryan's upcoming movie with Sreeleela is biopic of THIS singer and composer? Read on

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming romantic movie is generating buzz about his look, with speculation that his character is inspired by a popular singer-composer. The untitled movie is scheduled for release in Diwali 2025.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 29, 2025, 3:51 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan has been cast in Anurag Basu's untitled romantic movie. It was initially reported to be Aashiqui 3, but the plot has now been changed, and South actress Sreeleela has replaced Tripti Dimri. This will be a musical film in the vein of Aashiqui and Aashiqui 2.

There has been much discussion about Kartik Aaryan's look as he prepares to romance Sreeleela in the movie. The actor's long hair and bearded look have also faced criticism. Reddit users have compared his look to that of singer and composer Himesh Reshammiya, with some jokingly suggesting that his upcoming film could be a biopic of the singer.

 

Kartik Aaryan and Himesh Reshammiya's Looks Compared

A Reddit user shared a picture of Himesh's look from his recent release, Badass Ravikumar, along with a picture of Kartik's look from his upcoming movie with Sreeleela, and wrote, "Aashiqui 3 is a biopic on Himesh Reshammiya 😂 haters will disagree." Many agreed with the caption and criticized Kartik's look. [WATCH]

 


Did Kartik Copy Himesh?

One Reddit user said, "Now Kartik Aaryan will become Himesh Reshammiya...so will Sreeleela play the role of Ranu Mandal?" Another commented, "Does it have Tan Tan Tandoori Nights? No Himesh biopic can be complete without that masterpiece." Another commented, "I kept thinking it was really Himesh!!!!!"

Criticizing Kartik's long hair and weird look, one person wrote, "After Ranbir in Animal, many actors have copied this look. Himesh in Ravi Kumar, Varun in Baby John, Kartik in A3, and Tiger in Baaghi 4 have copied this second look.

Details of Kartik Aaryan's Upcoming Movie

Directed by Anurag Basu, this untitled film is a musical romantic drama starring Kartik and Sreeleela in lead roles. The teaser showed Kartik singing Tu Meri Zindagi Hai, along with some romantic scenes between him and Sreeleela.

