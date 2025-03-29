Sports

Dorival Junior sacked: Pep to Ancelotti-Who can be next Brazil coach?

Image credits: Brazil/X

Dorival Junior Sacked

Brazil dismissed coach Dorival Junior after a humiliating 4-1 loss to Argentina.

Image credits: Argentina football/X

Brazil Struggles in WC 2026 Qualifiers

The team sits fourth in South American qualifying, 10 points behind Argentina.

Image credits: Argentina football/X

Foreign Coach Priority

The Brazilian FA (CBF) prefers an international manager for the 2026 World Cup.

Image credits: Getty

Guardiola on the Shortlist

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is among the top candidates.

Image credits: Getty

Guardiola's National Team Dream

The Spaniard has expressed interest in managing a national side.

Image credits: Getty

Ancelotti Still on Radar

Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti remains a long-term target for Brazil.

Image credits: Instagram

Jorge Jesus in Contention

Al Hilal coach Jorge Jesus is another name under consideration.

Image credits: X

Rodrigues' Next Move

CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues may approach Guardiola again.

Image credits: Getty

Who Will Lead Brazil?

A high-profile appointment is expected ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

