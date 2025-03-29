Dorival Junior sacked: Pep to Ancelotti-Who can be next Brazil coach?

Sports
Brazil dismissed coach Dorival Junior after a humiliating 4-1 loss to Argentina.
The team sits fourth in South American qualifying, 10 points behind Argentina.
The Brazilian FA (CBF) prefers an international manager for the 2026 World Cup.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is among the top candidates.
The Spaniard has expressed interest in managing a national side.
Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti remains a long-term target for Brazil.
Al Hilal coach Jorge Jesus is another name under consideration.
CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues may approach Guardiola again.
A high-profile appointment is expected ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
