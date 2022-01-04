  • Facebook
    Carabao Cup semi-final, Chelsea vs Tottenham: After positive talks with Tuchel, will Lukaku make a comeback?

    First Published Jan 4, 2022, 11:44 AM IST
    Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku is in line to return to the Blues' squad following productive talks with manager Thomas Tuchel over the striker's controversial interview.

    It was an interview that rocked Chelsea and its fans. However, the air has been cleared between striker Romelu Lukaku and manager Thomas Tuchel after the Belgian left the Blues fuming over his controversial remarks in an unauthorised interview with Sky Italia last week.

    Days after Romelu Lukaku questioned Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's system and revealed he hopes to return to Internazionale one day; it is now believed that the Belgian striker has accepted the interview was a mistake. On Monday (January 3), Lukaku and Tuchel held clear-the-air talks that led to the 28-year-old striker reportedly saying that he should not have made the comments, which led to him being omitted from Chelsea's 2-2 thrilling draw against Liverpool over the weekend.

    Following the conversations with the Tuchel, reports suggest that there is now a commitment from all parties for Romelu Lukaku to move on from the controversial interview and help the Blues reignite their Premier League title bid. Reports added that a transfer from Stamford Bridge was not discussed during the talks, making it clear that the striker will not leave the club during the January window or next summer.

    Romelu Lukaku is now in line to return to the squad when Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday (January 5). The striker has worked 'very hard' in training immediately after his conversation with Tuchel. According to the Blues circle, the Chelsea board said that there is no way for Lukaku to leave in January and that he is staying.

    Although left out entirely against Liverpool on Sunday (January 2), Romelu Lukaku also trained with the first team before holding talks with his manager Tuchel, indicating the desire to move on from the episode. Reports suggest that Marina Granovskaia, the influential Chelsea director, played an instrumental role in helping Lukaku and Tuchel clear the air.

    Romelu Lukaku's clear-the-air talks with Tuchel will also come as a massive relief for Chelsea fans, who will be hoping to make an impact in the first leg of their Carabao semi-final clash against Tottenham. Lukaku's return will provide a considerable boost to the Blues given the increasing injury woes and Covid-19 outbreak.

    Meanwhile, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte expressed hope that Romelu Lukaku, with whom he won Serie A at Inter Milan last season, would play Wednesday's game. "I think it's always a good thing to play against a team that has all the players are available. For the people that watch the game, I think it's good to see the best players on the pitch," the Italian said.

    In the summer, the 28-year-old striker moved to Chelsea for a club record of 97.5 million pounds, which saw the end of a two-year stay at Inter Milan that culminated in the club winning Serie A. Since re-signing for the Blues - a decade after he initially joined the club - Romelu Lukaku had made 18 appearances, scoring seven goals, before he took a hit due to an ankle strain and Covid-19. His most recent outing was when he scored against Brighton that saw Chelsea register a 1-1 draw.

    Head to head (h2h) history and results against Tottenam Hotspur:

    Chelsea wins: 74

    Draws: 41

    Tottenham wins: 55

