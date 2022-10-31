Barcelona's Champions League disaster: Lewandowski breaks his silence over shock exit

Days after Barcelona's early exit from the Champions League 2022-23, star striker Robert Lewandowski has finally broken his silence. The Polish superstar has admitted he is 'not happy' but called for 'time and patience' for Xavi Hernandez' men to put things right.

Days after Barcelona suffered a shock exit from Champions League 2022-23, star striker Robert Lewandowski finally broke his silence over the Catalan club's disastrous campaign in Europe's elite competition. Last Wednesday, the La Liga giants were comfortably beaten 3-0 by the Polish superstar's former club Bayern Munich, resulting in their drop into the Europa League for the second consecutive season. Also read: Barcelona's Champions League disaster: 5 reasons why the Blaugrana failed for second season in a row

Lewandowski joined Xavi Hernandez's team this summer but could not change their fortunes in the Champions League this season. Days after the shocker, the Poland international admitted that he is bitterly disappointed after Barcelona's elimination but added that he feels the team can use the experience to improve themselves moving forward. The 33-year-old striker believes the Catalan club can get back on track under Barca boss Xavi with 'time and patience'.

"Obviously, I'm not happy; Barcelona should be in the last 16," Lewandowski told La Vanguardia. "But before I came to Barca, I was already aware that the first season could definitely be more difficult than it should be," he added. Also read: 'It's a shame, but you can't blame the players or the coach' - Laporta on Barcelona's UCL exit

"We are in the process of rebuilding, which takes time; we must be patient. I'm sure these setbacks will make us grow as a team and that everything will be different next season. We are evolving. I wasn't expecting to arrive and that everything would go well in season one. I insist that it is a process that requires time and patience," Lewandowski concluded.

