Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UCL: 'Elimination before the game affected Barcelona psychologically' - Xavi on Bayern hammering

    First Published Oct 27, 2022, 10:37 AM IST

    Barcelona has been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League and will now enter the UEFA Europa League. Meanwhile, Xavi feels that knowing the fate beforehand ruined its chances against Bayern Munich.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Things have not gone Spanish giants Barcelona's way for the last couple of seasons. Barca has been ousted in the UEFA Champions League group stage for the second season in a row, as it is all set to finish third. Consequently, it would be entering the UEFA Europa League. The Catalans' fate had already been sealed earlier on Wednesday after Italian giants Inter Milan trumped 4-0 over Viktoria Plzen, while Barcelona was hammered 3-0 by German champion Bayern Munich later during the day at Camp Nou. In the meantime, Barca head coach Xavi reckoned that knowing the fate beforehand affected its performance against the Bavarians.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    After the defeat, Xavi cited, "Today we didn't compete. We didn't reach their level. [Bayern] were excellent, much better, more intense. I'm sure that the elimination before the game affected us psychologically. I'm sure it did." It is the first time the Catalans have been consecutively eliminated in the group stage since the 1997-98 and 1998-99 campaigns under Louis van Gaal.

    ALSO READ: Three MLS clubs eyeing Cristiano Ronaldo; will Man United icon consider moving to USA?

     

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "We were drawn into a tough group, and everything has happened to us in the Champions League. It wasn't warm-hearted, but today we didn't compete. On other days we did, but not today. I understand that people talk about failure from the outside, but we have a different analysis from the inside. It's a cruel way to go out of the competition, but if we analyse the other games, I think we deserved more," concluded Xavi, reports FotMob.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs NED, India vs Netherlands: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probable, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs NED: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    football ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC hope to find right balance and bounce back against red-hot Odisha FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC hope to find right balance and bounce back against red-hot Odisha FC

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs NED: Chance for India's top-order to get some runs ahead of Proteas test snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs NED: Chance for India's top-order to get some runs ahead of Proteas test

    ISSF World Championships: Indian shooters end campaign with best-ever performance-ayh

    ISSF World Championships: Indian shooters end campaign with best-ever performance

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Sure BCCI will sort this out - Sourav Ganguly on Team India food issue in Sydney-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Sure BCCI will sort this out' - Ganguly on Team India's food issue

    Recent Stories

    Meet Disha Patani's 'CUTE' Pit bull named 'Chi chii'; actress shared some adorable pictures RBA

    Meet Disha Patani's 'CUTE' Pit Bull named 'Chi chii'; actress shares adorable pictures

    DRDO CBRN water purifier gives soldiers on frontlines 6000 litres per hour

    DRDO's CBRN water purifier gives soldiers on frontlines 6000 litres per hour

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs NED, India vs Netherlands: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probable, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs NED: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    Coimbatore explosion case: Police arrest sixth accused after raids; evidence recovered from laptop AJR

    Coimbatore explosion case: Police arrest sixth accused after raids; evidence recovered from laptop

    Video Ram Setu star Akshay Kumar shows off his Martial Arts skills at International Kudo tournament RBA

    Video: Ram Setu star Akshay Kumar shows off his Martial Arts skills at International Kudo tournament

    Recent Videos

    Kejriwal sparks fireworks, wants new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi

    'Print new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi...' Kejriwal sparks fireworks

    Video Icon
    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon