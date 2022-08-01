'Always good to be with fans,' says Ronaldo; yet Man United star leaves Red Devils frustrated

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United's friendly with Rayo Vallecano early, intensifying the scrutiny over his Old Trafford future.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly departed Manchester United's friendly match against Rayo Vallecano early, raising questions about his future at Old Trafford. The Portuguese talisman participated in the first 45 minutes of Sunday's exhibition game against the Spanish club, but manager Erik ten Hag substituted him at halftime. The rumoured early departure occurs as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's future with the Red Devils remains uncertain. The 37-year-old wants to leave the club this summer for a shot at Champions League glory. Also see: Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford during Man United vs Rayo Vallecano

Image Credit: Getty Images

According to reports, despite the enthusiastic welcome from the watching United supporters, Ronaldo appeared dejected as he hurried to his car following his return to action at Old Trafford. There were also visuals of the star striker appearing displeased with Erik ten Hag as the Portuguese icon looked to be engaged in an argument with the Dutch boss. Watch: Ronaldo appears unhappy with Ten Hag

Image Credit: Getty Images

The club had already agreed that Ten Hag would not have a post-game news conference, and in his lone post-game interview with the club's in-house TV station, MUTV, the Dutchman was not questioned about Ronaldo's alleged early exit. As a result, the United manager did not address the situation after the game. The club declined to respond when asked if the Portugal international had clearance to exit the stadium before the game ended. Also read: Did Barcelona consider signing Cristiano Ronaldo? Joan Laporta breaks his silence

Image Credit: Getty Images

A United fan took to Twitter to post two pictures of Ronaldo outside the stadium, claiming the Portugal star left before the final whistle in the game. "The king is gone," the fan wrote with a crying emoji next to it. Another said, "Probably the last time we'll see him in ot [Old Trafford], which is a shame to say."

Image Credit: Getty Images

But not all United fans responded to the picture with sadness. "The disrespect this man shows, not even [Paul] Pogba was this disrespectful," said one United supporter. Another wrote, "Can't stress how bad of a look this is by Cristiano, both in terms of professionalism but also as an example to the youngsters who all played today. Don't care who you are. Bin."

Image Credit: Getty Images

Another United fan added, "Embarrassing," while some tried to take a jibe at Ronaldo, with one stating, "Keeping himself match fit for potential new club!!" Other fans were unimpressed with his attitude, with one posting, "Unacceptable Behaviour if we're being honest," while another described the 37-year-old as a 'classless professional'. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks his silence; slams 'lies' over Manchester United future

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ironically, United tweeted a video of Ronaldo entering the stadium with the caption, "Cristiano - coming at Old Trafford," on their Twitter page before the game. He was then selected for the starting lineup to take on the Spanish team, but he immediately showed fatigue by launching a shot into the stands after attempting to hit the top corner from close range. At halftime at Old Trafford, Amad Diallo replaced him after his uneventful return to the team. The youngster had an immediate impact in the second half, scoring three minutes after the break, only for Alvaro Garcia to equalise for the visitors in the 1-1 stalemate.

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram (L); Getty Images (R)

Now that Ronaldo left Old Trafford before the final whistle, he is the target of much more ire. However, he later declared on social media that he was "happy to be back". He also sent a message to his fans on his Instagram story stating, "Always good to be with the fans." It comes after a week in which both parties dug in, with Ronaldo repeating his wish to leave United to play in the Champions League and the team adamantly stating once more that he wouldn't be moved. Also read: Amidst transfer saga, Ronaldo states 'happy to be back'; Pele applauds Man United return

Image Credit: Getty Images

Last week, Ronaldo returned to the club's Carrington training facility with his agent Jorge Mendes. When he met with the new United manager to recap their preseason tour and with the club's management to discuss his future, neither side's viewpoint changed. Ronaldo's pain point is that despite him willing to take a pay cut, potential suitors have ruled themselves out from bearing the burden of his 360,000 pounds weekly salary. Also read: Atletico Madrid puts Ronaldo links to rest; President Cerezo confirms end of transfer business

Image Credit: Getty Images