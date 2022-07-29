Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Atletico Madrid puts Ronaldo links to rest; President Cerezo confirms end of transfer business

    First Published Jul 29, 2022, 9:38 PM IST

    Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has insisted the club are not interested in making any further signings, despite links to Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

    Despite rumours linking Atletico Madrid to Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo, the La Liga club's president Enrique Cerezo on Friday confirmed that the team is not interested in making any additional acquisitions. Although the Spaniard publicly referred to the Portuguese superstar's transfer as "practically impossible," rumours persisted as the 37-year-old striker pushed for a transfer away from Old Trafford in search of Champions League glory.

    A portion of Atletico fans even displayed a sign criticising transfer links with Ronaldo, which prompted the 37-year-old to respond sarcastically on Instagram. "Impossible not to talk about me for one day," he wrote. "Otherwise, the press makes no money. You know that if you don't lie, you can't get people's attention. Keep going like that, and one day you'll get some news right," the Portugal talisman added.

    Atletico Madrid has just completed a deal to sign right-back Nahuel Molina. During his presentation, club President Cerezo sent a clear message that a move for Ronaldo would not happen. "With this signing, our sports management manages to add the last piece we were looking for. I repeat to our journalist friends, with this signing, our sports management manages to add the last piece we were looking for," he said.

    Bayern Munich also rejected a possible move for Ronaldo, while Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel opted not to pursue the Portugal striker due to doubts about his tactical fit. However, reports suggest Blues' owner Todd Boehly is keeping a close eye on the situation and could make a shock attempt to rope in the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to Stamford Bridge if Tuchel cannot find an alternative to address his strike options.

    That being said, the Red Devils are adamant that Ronaldo, who returned to Old Trafford last year after 12 years, is not for sale, and new boss Erik ten Hag is eager to work with the legendary footballer this season. Ronaldo scored 24 goals for Manchester United across all competitions last season but witnessed a disappointing campaign as the club failed to qualify for Champions League.

