    Al Nassr vs Al Hilal: Saudi Arabian giants battle to sign former Man United star Ronaldo

    First Published Dec 2, 2022, 4:20 PM IST

    Former Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo's future remains unknown even as the Portuguese striker focuses on claiming victory at the Qatar World Cup 2022. Reports suggest that after Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, now Al Hilal are preparing to make a sensational offer to the 37-year-old legend.

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's future remains one of football's most discussed topics, even as the Portuguese talisman remains focused on his nation's Qatar World Cup 2022 campaign. After months of frustration, tantrums and being a bench warmer for most of Manchester United's 2022-23 campaign, the club terminated its contract with the 37-year-old icon last month by mutual consent. Reports claim that Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr is looking to sign the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, with rival Al Hilal gearing up to make yet another sensational offer.

    Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that Al Nassr had submitted a 200 million euros per year offer to sign former Manchester United icon Ronaldo. Even as the Portuguese talisman ponders over his choice of a future club, Romano has confirmed that another Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal has entered the race to sign the icon.

    In this YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Al Hilal, which had presented a 350 million-euro offer to Ronaldo in the summer transfer window, is preparing another sensational proposal to compete with Al Nassr to sign the Portuguese talisman.

    Ronaldo has always expressed his desire to play Champions League football. Since United failed to qualify for Europe's elite football competition last season, his wish to move out of Old Trafford has increased. What ensued was high-octane drama between the club, manager Erik ten Hag and the superstar.

    During the summer transfer, the Portuguese superstar failed to find suitors in Europe, and several clubs, including his former team Sporting CP Lisbon, have rejected a chance to sign the legendary striker. It remains to be seen what the future has instore for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

