'It's true': Cristiano Ronaldo shockingly admits turning down 350 million euro offer from Saudi Arabian club

In an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, Manchester United outcast Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed he turned down a massive offer from a Saudi Arabian club, among others during the summer transfer window.

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan continues to create shockwaves worldwide as details of the Manchester United icon's life at Old Trafford since his sensational return last summer come out in the open.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo on Piers Morgan Uncensored brings back memories of these 10 damning celebrity interviews

In a massive admission on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Ronaldo confirmed that he turned down a staggering 350 million euros offer to play two seasons for an unnamed Saudi Arabian club in the summer of 2022.

One may recall that Ronaldo had expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford during the summer transfer window for a shot at Champions League glory. However, the Portuguese talisman failed to find a suitor and had to continue playing for the Red Devils under new manager Erik ten Hag.

During the transfer saga, reports claimed the 37-year-old icon was approached by Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. In September, Al-Hilal's President, Fahad bin Nafel shockingly confirmed that both parties were heading into the final stages of negotiations before the mega-money move collapsed.

Months later, Ronaldo has now broken his silence over the approach from a Saudi club, stating that he rejected an offer that would have seen the Portuguese superstar earn a record-breaking salary and admitted it was difficult to knock back the lucrative offer.

Also read: Ronaldo's explosive interview: How Man United icon's admission of feeling 'betrayed' has split world football

When asked about the rumoured offer by a Saudi Arabian club, Ronaldo told Piers Morgan, "It's true, yes it's true… but what the press keeping say, the garbage, is that nobody wants me, which is completely wrong. And I was happy here (Manchester United) to be honest, I was motivated to do a great season here."

"But they continue to repeat that nobody wants Cristiano. How they don't want a player who scored 32 goals last year, with national team [included]?" the five-time Ballon d'Or winner added.

On turning down the 350 million euro offer, he added, "It's hard, it's hard. But in the same way, I thought that I was very happy here; that I am still capable of scoring goals. I still believe that I can score many, many goals and help the team because I still believe that I'm still good and capable of helping national team – even Manchester United."

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo admits he would be happy if Arsenal wins EPL; talks about retirement

Lauded as one of the most decorated clubs in Asia, Al-Hilal has won 65 trophies and has a record of bagging 18 Professional League titles and the most continental trophies.

In a September interview, Al-Hilal President Fahad bin Nafel had revealed, "Yes, we negotiated with Ronaldo. The problem was not in the money or the principle, Al-Hilal is able to bring in the stars of the world. But it was in the decision of the Sports Arbitration Centre that prevented us from registering the players. We did not stop negotiating with the players despite the decision to ban, but we were delaying entering the final stage of the negotiations until the ban was lifted."