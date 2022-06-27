Cristiano Ronaldo could replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain

According to the publication ‘Dailystar’, Cristiano Ronaldo could replace Harry Maguire as captain with the unique Portuguese set to meet new manager Erik Ten Hag on Monday.

Cristiano Ronaldo could become English giants Manchester United’s new captain if reports are to be believed by the publication Daily Star. Harry Maguire’s form over the past season has meant that he may not be a guaranteed starter. Meanwhile, United is reportedly not entertaining offers for Ronaldo despite talks about a move earlier this month. The Portuguese star will reportedly meet head coach Erik Ten Hag to discuss captaincy and the vision for the club for moving ahead. The five-time Ballon’D’Or winner was apparently concerned about Manchester United’s lack of transfer activity so far despite being linked with the likes of Frankie De Jong and Christian Eriksen.

Daily Star reported, “Despite becoming disillusioned with how his return to Old Trafford panned out last season, Ronaldo is expected to exercise the option to extend his contract with United by an extra 12 months. And, the news will be a huge boost to new boss Erik ten Hag, who will meet Ronaldo on Monday when the United squad return for pre-season training at Carrington.” ALSO READ: Is Manchester United eyeing Neymar as possible Cristiano Ronaldo replacement?

“Ten Hag is expected to hold talks with Ronaldo to reassure him his immediate future remains with United - and could even decide to offer him the captaincy. The Dutchman will also look to ease the 37-year-old’s growing concerns about United’s lack of serious transfer activity since the end of last,” added the publication.

