Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo could replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain

    First Published Jun 27, 2022, 6:05 PM IST

    According to the publication ‘Dailystar’, Cristiano Ronaldo could replace Harry Maguire as captain with the unique Portuguese set to meet new manager Erik Ten Hag on Monday.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Cristiano Ronaldo could become English giants Manchester United’s new captain if reports are to be believed by the publication Daily Star. Harry Maguire’s form over the past season has meant that he may not be a guaranteed starter. Meanwhile, United is reportedly not entertaining offers for Ronaldo despite talks about a move earlier this month. The Portuguese star will reportedly meet head coach Erik Ten Hag to discuss captaincy and the vision for the club for moving ahead. The five-time Ballon’D’Or winner was apparently concerned about Manchester United’s lack of transfer activity so far despite being linked with the likes of Frankie De Jong and Christian Eriksen.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Daily Star reported, “Despite becoming disillusioned with how his return to Old Trafford panned out last season, Ronaldo is expected to exercise the option to extend his contract with United by an extra 12 months. And, the news will be a huge boost to new boss Erik ten Hag, who will meet Ronaldo on Monday when the United squad return for pre-season training at Carrington.”

    ALSO READ: Is Manchester United eyeing Neymar as possible Cristiano Ronaldo replacement?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    “Ten Hag is expected to hold talks with Ronaldo to reassure him his immediate future remains with United - and could even decide to offer him the captaincy. The Dutchman will also look to ease the 37-year-old’s growing concerns about United’s lack of serious transfer activity since the end of last,” added the publication.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    “United have hit a brick wall in their attempts to land Frenkie de Jong after refusing to meet Barcelona’s £80 million valuations of the Holland international. To make matters worse, Ajax defender Jurrien Timber has made it clear he is staying with the Dutch champion, while free agent Christian Eriksen is still deciding whether to take up an offer to move to Manchester,” the publication further stated. However, new reports suggest that de Jong’s move to United is nearly a done deal.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WWE World Wrestling Entertainment stars react as Claudio Castagnoli, fka Cesaro, makes AEW All Elite Wrestling debut at Forbidden Door-ayh

    WWE stars react as Claudio Castagnoli, fka Cesaro, makes AEW debut at Forbidden Door

    Kevin Pietersen turns 42: Here are 5 memorable moments from the great English switch-hitters career-krn

    Kevin Pietersen turns 42: Here are 5 memorable moments of the great English switch-hitter

    Happy Birthday PT Usha: 5 unknown facts about the Queen of Indian track and field-ayh

    Happy Birthday PT Usha: 5 unknown facts about the Queen of Indian track and field

    NBA national basketball association: Bradley Beal to opt out, then re-sign with Washington Wizards on a 5-year max-krn

    NBA: Bradley Beal to opt out, then re-sign with Washington Wizards on a 5-year max

    India vs Ireland, IND vs IRE 2022, 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya backs Umran Malik to fire with old ball-ayh

    IND vs IRE 2022, 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya backs Umran Malik to fire with old ball

    Recent Stories

    Rebel Sena MLAs get relief from Supreme Court, but judges refuse to order Maha floor test

    Rebel Sena MLAs get relief from Supreme Court, but judges refuse to order Maha floor test

    Moose Wala murder case Attorneys in Punjab boycotting my son says Lawrence Bishnoi s father gcw

    Moose Wala murder case: Attorneys in Punjab boycotting my son, says Lawrence Bishnoi's father

    WWE World Wrestling Entertainment stars react as Claudio Castagnoli, fka Cesaro, makes AEW All Elite Wrestling debut at Forbidden Door-ayh

    WWE stars react as Claudio Castagnoli, fka Cesaro, makes AEW debut at Forbidden Door

    Those who betray never win, says Aaditya Thackeray to Shinde-led rebel MLAs after SC hearing - adt

    Those who betray never win, says Aaditya Thackeray to Shinde-led rebel MLAs after SC hearing

    Vijay Babu Sexual Assault Case: Malayalam Actor got arrested by Kochi Police RBA

    Vijay Babu Sexual Assault Case: Malayalam Actor got arrested by Kochi Police

    Recent Videos

    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    India@75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abani Thakur, the father of Indian modern art snt

    India@75: Abani Thakur, the Father of Indian Modern Art

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya snt

    India@75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya

    Video Icon