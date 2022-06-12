Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Can Manchester United be Robert Lewandowski's next club if his Barcelona move fails?

    First Published Jun 12, 2022, 12:59 PM IST

    Robert Lewandowski is hell-bent on moving away from Bayern Munich. As he eyes Barcelona for a change, Manchester United is looking to enter the fray.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has long expressed his desire to leave his current club, the German champion Bayern Munich, as he is eyeing a move to Spanish giants Barcelona. However, the transfer is yet to materialise due to Catalan's budget limitations. For Barca to sign the Pole, it will need to sell some of its players and reduce its wage bill, as it is in the process of the same. However, should the move fall out due to unforeseen circumstances, English giants Manchester United are reportedly waiting in the wings to hop on for him. Or, he could also choose to remain a season with the Bavarians, having a year of his contract valid.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to The Sun, United is monitoring the situation and is planning on a similar deal like how it brought in Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus last season. Lewandowski is currently valued at £20 million by Bayern. Also, he happens to be four years younger than the Portuguese and is still in his prime, having hammered 57 goals in 55 matches across tournaments last season, besides winning the FIFA Best Player of the Year award.

    ALSO READ: Barcelona's Laporta makes transfer promise to Bayern Munich star Lewandowski?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Apparently, Lewandowski's representatives have received quite some interest from the English Premier League (EPL) after Bayern mentioned that it would not sell him for free. Although the Pole might need pay of around £400,000/week, United would not be bothered by it. Also, some of his family members are United fans, having worked in Manchester, while he was linked to a move to Old Trafford in 2012.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Also, reports suggest that Chelsea wants to sign Lewandowski to replace Romelu Lukaku. At the same time, it can also offer the Pole UEFA Champions League (UCL), unlike United, which would play the UEFA Europa League (UEL). The Red Devils desperately need a central striker, with its target Darwin Nunez joining Liverpool, while RB Leipzig will not sell Christopher Nkunku, and desperately hope that he does not head to Barcelona.

