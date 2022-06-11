Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Barcelona's Laporta makes transfer promise to Bayern Munich star Lewandowski?

    First Published Jun 11, 2022, 2:32 PM IST

    Robert Lewandowski put Europe's top sides on high alert last month when he publicly declared his career at Bayern Munich was 'over'. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

    Iconic striker Robert Lewandowski's transfer remains one of football's most discussed topics. Last month, the Polish star put Europe's top sides on high alert when he publicly declared his career at Bayern Munich was 'over'. A day after it was reported that Lewandowski 'has doubts' over his ability to join Barcelona, it has now emerged that president Joan Laporta has promised Lewandowski that, as long as the striker doesn't discuss a deal with other clubs, he will find a way to complete the deal.

    Also read: Robert Lewandowski: 'Bayern Munich and I are not enemies'

    Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

    According to Cadena Ser via Sport, the directors of Barcelona are very grateful to Lewandowski for the pressure he is exerting to leave the Bundesliga giants and land at Camp Nou this summer. The report added that the Barcelona president called his agent Pini Zahavi to thank him for the effort on behalf of the Polish striker. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

    On Friday, the 'Què t'hi jugues' of the 'Cadena SER' reportedly added that Laporta promised Lewandowski that he intends to keep. According to the radio mentioned above, the Barca president spoke with the Polish superstar and told him that if he publicly got wet and only contemplated the Catalan club's offer, he would not let him down. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

    Undoubtedly, the 'killer' has fulfilled his part of the deal. Now it is the turn of the Blaugrana entity, which must pick up the glove thrown by the Pole and try to reach an agreement with Bayern Munich. 

    Also read: My era at Bayern Munich is over, says Lewandowski amidst Barcelona links

    Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

    The Bavarian team will not reportedly accept a transfer until they find a replacement for Lewandowski, who scored 344 goals in 374 appearances for the club. The situation seems irreversible. Bayern fans are beginning to publicly show their discontent with the striker's attitude, and Barca could take advantage of it to make a move. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Barcelona board wants to reinforce Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez's project with one of the most critical scorers in world football. Laporta cannot fail Lewandowski and must activate all the necessary economic levers to present a competitive offer for him that at the same time does not have a significant impact on the club's depleted accounts.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NBA Finals 2022: Draymond Green not 'thrilled' by 4th-quarter benching in Warriors win against Celtics krn

    NBA Finals 2022: Draymond Green not 'thrilled' by 4th-quarter benching in Warriors win

    football uefa Nations League: Mbappe admits France did not get expected result against Austria snt

    Nations League: Mbappe admits France did not get expected result against Austria

    NBA Finals 2022: Warriors' fans applaud Stephen Curry's dazzling show to level series against Celtics krn

    NBA Finals 2022: Warriors' fans applaud Stephen Curry's dazzling show to level series against Celtics

    NBA Draft 2022, national basketball association: Chet Holmgreen, Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero headline 1st wave of Green Room Invites-krn

    NBA Draft 2022: Chet Holmgreen, Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero headline 1st wave of Green Room Invites

    Bukayo Saka Robbed Twitter reacts to Phil Foden winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award-krn

    'Saka Robbed': Twitter reacts to Phil Foden winning PFA Young Player of the Year award

    Recent Stories

    Telegram to launch its paid Premium plan Know pricing and other details gcw

    Telegram to launch its Premium plan; Know pricing and other details

    FIR registered against Allu Arjun for a misleading advertisement drb

    FIR registered against Allu Arjun for a misleading advertisement?

    Kalyan Jewellers announces jewellery design contest winners to get Rs 1 lakh gcw

    Kalyan Jewellers announces jewellery design contest, winners to get Rs 1 lakh

    NBA Finals 2022: Draymond Green not 'thrilled' by 4th-quarter benching in Warriors win against Celtics krn

    NBA Finals 2022: Draymond Green not 'thrilled' by 4th-quarter benching in Warriors win

    Credit debit card rules to change from July1 Know all details here gcw

    Credit, debit card rules to change from July1; Know all details here

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon