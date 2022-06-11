Barcelona's Laporta makes transfer promise to Bayern Munich star Lewandowski?

Robert Lewandowski put Europe's top sides on high alert last month when he publicly declared his career at Bayern Munich was 'over'.

Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

Iconic striker Robert Lewandowski's transfer remains one of football's most discussed topics. Last month, the Polish star put Europe's top sides on high alert when he publicly declared his career at Bayern Munich was 'over'. A day after it was reported that Lewandowski 'has doubts' over his ability to join Barcelona, it has now emerged that president Joan Laporta has promised Lewandowski that, as long as the striker doesn't discuss a deal with other clubs, he will find a way to complete the deal. Also read: Robert Lewandowski: 'Bayern Munich and I are not enemies'

According to Cadena Ser via Sport, the directors of Barcelona are very grateful to Lewandowski for the pressure he is exerting to leave the Bundesliga giants and land at Camp Nou this summer. The report added that the Barcelona president called his agent Pini Zahavi to thank him for the effort on behalf of the Polish striker.

On Friday, the 'Què t'hi jugues' of the 'Cadena SER' reportedly added that Laporta promised Lewandowski that he intends to keep. According to the radio mentioned above, the Barca president spoke with the Polish superstar and told him that if he publicly got wet and only contemplated the Catalan club's offer, he would not let him down.

Undoubtedly, the 'killer' has fulfilled his part of the deal. Now it is the turn of the Blaugrana entity, which must pick up the glove thrown by the Pole and try to reach an agreement with Bayern Munich. Also read: My era at Bayern Munich is over, says Lewandowski amidst Barcelona links

The Bavarian team will not reportedly accept a transfer until they find a replacement for Lewandowski, who scored 344 goals in 374 appearances for the club. The situation seems irreversible. Bayern fans are beginning to publicly show their discontent with the striker's attitude, and Barca could take advantage of it to make a move.

