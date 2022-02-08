  • Facebook
    BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year: PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu among 5 nominees

    First Published Feb 8, 2022, 3:08 PM IST
    The BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year award will be given out on March 28. PV Sindhu and Mirabai Chanu are among the five nominees. Check out the other three.

    The Indian Sportswomen are being honoured every year by numerous award ceremonies. The BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year will do the same by giving out the award on March 28. On Tuesday, it was announced that ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhi and Olympic silver-medalist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu are among the five nominees.

    Apart from the two, Olympian golfer Aditi Ashok, paralympic gold-medalist shooter Avani Lekhara and Olympic bronze-medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain also feature among the nominees. The nominees have been shortlisted by a pool of sports journalists, experts and sports writers. The award will be decided based on voting until February 28. Along with the above-said award, the BBC Lifetime Achievement Award and BBC Emerging Player of the Year will also be given out.

    "Success doesn't come easy. It's not just a few months of hard work, but years of hard work. Every day is a process. That's how you come up to a certain level," said Sindhu in a release following her nomination, reports PTI. Meanwhile, Aditi noted, "I am grateful and thankful because this was a good year for me, and I had some great performances. I am happy that golf is becoming more popular in India."

    Sindhu won the bronze during the Tokyo Olympics last year, while Chanu bagged a silver at the same event, giving India its first Olympic medal in the sport. Aditi finished fourth at the event, while Lovlina claimed the bronze in the same. As for Avani, sh

