    From Commonwealth Games to Asian Games: PV Sindhu reveals her plans for 2022

    First Published Jan 10, 2022, 1:42 PM IST
    PV Sindhu continues to be India's number one shuttler. She has big plans for 2022. She would be taking part in top tournaments, including Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

    Last year, ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu had great success when she bagged the bronze medal during the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Also, she won the BWF World Championships (WC) silver later the same year. Meanwhile, with 2022 here, Sindhu has big plans for this year, as she prepares to take part in top tournaments, like Commonwealth Games (CWG) and Asian Games (AG).

    Sindhu has affirmed that her focus is on winning at least the two titles, i.e. the CWG and AG, while targeting a good finish in the WC and the All England title. While she is also likely to participate in other BWF events, she has stated that she would be picky about the tournaments she would be participating in. She would be looking to stay in her best physical form, prioritising CWG and AG.

    ALSO WATCH: Olympic medalist PV Sindhu receives Padma Bhushan award from President Ram Nath Kovind

    Speaking to PTI, Sindhu commented that one should give 100% when it comes to practice or training, as it is only then that one can play to the 100% potential during the matches. Although things might not go as per plans on some days, there would not be any regrets if one manages to give 100% effort. She hinted that she would give it all to bag the WC title this year.

    Sindhu further remarked that she had had appropriate rest after the WC last year and is rejuvenated. With the hectic 2021 now gone, she would be taking part in the India Open and has had enough proper training as she looks ahead to another busy 2022. She faces Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli, followed by Saina Nehwal, Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand and Jia Min Yeo and Singapore.

