ATP Cup 2022: Novak Djokovic pulls out, Dusan Lajovic to lead Serbia

Novak Djokovic's vaccination status for COVID-19 remains unknown. He has pulled out of the 2022 ATP Cup. His Australian Open 2022 participation remains doubtful.

In the first setback of the 2022 tennis season, reigning world number one, Novak Djokovic of Serbia, has withdrawn from Sydney's season-beginner tournament, ATP Cup 2022. Although Serbia remains in the competition, it would be led by Dusan Lajovic, ranked 33 in the ATP singles rankings. However, the reason for Nole's pullout remains unknown.

Notably, Djokovic has been in the news of late owing to his COVID vaccination status, which remains unknown to date. The Serbian has been reluctant to reveal his vaccination status, while he was previously vocal about being against vaccination due to the then-rumoured health implications. Consequently, his participation in the upcoming Australian Open seems doubtful. ALSO READ: Australian Open 2022 - Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic's participation hangs in the balance

The AO organisers have announced that only vaccinated players will be allowed to participate in the tournament. Djokovic, the defending champion, might be at the risk of missing out. Although reports state that the world number one might be getting a medical exemption, the organisers are yet to officially announce the same, while his father, Srđan, has implied that his son might skip the Grand Slam in Melbourne this time.