    Australian Open 2022: Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic's participation hangs in the balance

    First Published Dec 22, 2021, 12:47 PM IST
    Novak Djokovic has expressed his desire to defend the crown at the 2022 Australian Open, as per Tennis Australia chief. Meanwhile, Djokovic’s father has dropped his vaccination status.

    The Australian Open 2022 will be played in January. However, with Tennis Australia (TA) making it clear that unvaccinated players will not be allowed, defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia’s participation in the tournament seems doubtful. While the TA chief Craig Tiley has expressed the reigning world number one’s desire to compete, Djokovic’s father has dropped a massive hint on his vaccination status.

    Speaking to Australian Associated Press, Tiley said that the players coming in to participate at AO would be vaccinated, while there is a small percentage of medical exemption. He affirmed that the players would be on the Australian Immunisation Register. “That provides us with safety and an extra level of comfort on site,” he stated.

    ALSO READ: Novak Djokovic glorified with Serbian stamps; joins Roger Federer

    Clarifying Djokovic’s participation status, he added, “If Novak shows up at the Australian Open, he’ll either be vaccinated or he’ll have a medical exemption. His choice on his medical condition, it’s his choice to keep personal and private like all of us would do with any condition we may or may not have. We are not going to force him or ask him to disclose that.”

    On the other hand, Djokovic’s father Srdjan gave a hint to Serbian TV that suggested that his son might not be vaccinated. He recorded that Nole will be travelling to Australia only if a travel exemption is given to him. “He has won the Australian Open on nine occasions. He wants to play - but the organisers will have to permit him to play. Novak will do what’s right for him, and no one will impose anything on him,” he concluded.

