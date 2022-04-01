Amidst debate on biennial FIFA World Cup, Gianni Infantino terms it feasible

The debate on the possibility of the biennial FIFA World Cup continues. Meanwhile, FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino has backed its possibility as feasible.

The football world is stuck in the debate of if the FIFA World Cup should be held biennially, i.e. every two years instead of its usual four years. The idea has received a mixed response from experts and fans globally. However, the Fédération Internationale de Football Association president Gianni Infantino has stated that while the concept is feasible, the global body has not pitched the notion yet and needs more discussions.

Infantino attended the 72nd FIFA Congress in Doha on Thursday and said, "The last FIFA congress asked the FIFA administration with a vote, and 80 per cent voted in favour to study the feasibility of the World Cup every two years. FIFA concluded that it is feasible and would even be positive for a big part of the world. But, there is also a big opposition to it due to the repercussions and impacts." ALSO READ: Qatar World Cup 2022 Final Draw - When, Where, What time, How to Watch and more

"We're looking at all different options. If we find an agreement in one week, it is great; if we find it in one year, it's great. We could go for a vote and get the majority to vote for more competitions. But we are aware that it's more important to exchange views," he added.

Reports state that FIFA is in no hurry to decide as it tries to find agreements and compromises with the parties involved. Besides the parties, FIFA would also need approval from leagues, clubs and players. However, Infantino believes that the competition's biennial edition would give the youngsters compelling chances on the international stage but could risk players' well-being and over-exposing. ALSO READ: Al Rihla for Qatar 2022 - All about the World Cup's official match ball

