    Amidst debate on biennial FIFA World Cup, Gianni Infantino terms it feasible

    First Published Apr 1, 2022, 12:55 PM IST

    The debate on the possibility of the biennial FIFA World Cup continues. Meanwhile, FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino has backed its possibility as feasible.

    Image credit: Getty

    The football world is stuck in the debate of if the FIFA World Cup should be held biennially, i.e. every two years instead of its usual four years. The idea has received a mixed response from experts and fans globally. However, the Fédération Internationale de Football Association president Gianni Infantino has stated that while the concept is feasible, the global body has not pitched the notion yet and needs more discussions.

    Image credit: Getty

    Infantino attended the 72nd FIFA Congress in Doha on Thursday and said, "The last FIFA congress asked the FIFA administration with a vote, and 80 per cent voted in favour to study the feasibility of the World Cup every two years. FIFA concluded that it is feasible and would even be positive for a big part of the world. But, there is also a big opposition to it due to the repercussions and impacts."

    Image credit: Getty

    "We're looking at all different options. If we find an agreement in one week, it is great; if we find it in one year, it's great. We could go for a vote and get the majority to vote for more competitions. But we are aware that it's more important to exchange views," he added.

    Image credit: Getty

    Reports state that FIFA is in no hurry to decide as it tries to find agreements and compromises with the parties involved. Besides the parties, FIFA would also need approval from leagues, clubs and players. However, Infantino believes that the competition's biennial edition would give the youngsters compelling chances on the international stage but could risk players' well-being and over-exposing.

    Image credit: Getty

    "Some 100 years ago, some wise men decided that the World Cup should occur every four years. Let's see what we can do better and how we can do better. We're not in a rush. We have to think about what is best for the development of football. It's better to take more time to do it," he concluded.

