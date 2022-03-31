Qatar World Cup 2022 Final Draw: When, Where, What time, How to Watch and more

One of the most exciting moments of the FIFA World Cup is the draw that, once every four years, sparks excitement among football fans as they find out which group will their favourite team be a part of.

32 teams. One coveted trophy. The stage is set for the Qatar World Cup 2022 final draw, which will decide who faces who in the group stage clashes of the main event. And as the excitement among nations and fans builds up, here's a look at all the details every football enthusiast needs to know. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Beckham identifies England's key player, reveals team to watch out and more

When is the final draw, and where? The FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw will take place in Qatar on Friday, April 1, and will get underway at 19.00 local time (9:30 pm IST) at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

Who will be a part of the final draw? The 32 nations involved in the 2022 World Cup, 29 of which are currently known, will be drawn into eight groups of four. Two of the remaining three spots will be filled by the winners of the Intercontinental Play-offs on 13 or 14 June, with the final berth determined by Path A of the European qualifying play-offs, in which Wales will face off against either Scotland or Ukraine in the final.

How many people will attend the draw? The draw will be attended by 2,000 guests and will be led by Carli Lloyd, Jermaine Jenas and Samantha Johnson, assisted by the likes of Cafu (Brazil), Lothar Matthaus (Germany), Adel Ahmed MalAllah (Qatar), Ali Daei (IR Iran), Bora Milutinovic (Serbia/Mexico), Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigeria), Rabah Madjer (Algeria) and Tim Cahill (Australia).

How to watch the Qatar World Cup 2022 Final Draw in India? The draw will be broadcast around the world, and you can also keep up to date via FIFA's social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Viacom 18 Media has the rights to show the Qatar World Cup 2022 Final Draw in India. You may also watch the draw via online streaming on the Voot Select app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, or on FIFA's official website.

What are the procedures involved? The Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions outlined that the teams already qualified will be allocated according to sporting principles to Pots 1 to 4 based on the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men's World Ranking released on March 31.

How many pots are there in the Final Draw? As hosts, Qatar will take position A1 from Pot 1, where they will be joined by the FIFA Ranking's seven highest-ranked qualified teams. The countries occupying positions 8-15 on the ranking of the qualified teams will be allocated to Pot 2, while the 16th-23rd best-ranked qualifiers will be placed in Pot 3. Finally, Pot 4 will include the qualified teams in positions 24 to 28, plus three placeholders representing the two winners of the intercontinental play-offs and the remaining UEFA play-off winners.

When will the Qatar World Cup 2022 be played? The match schedule will be confirmed after games have been assigned to a stadium and the kick-off time for each matchday. The World Cup itself will take place between November 21 and December 18 2022, with the group stage lasting 12 days and featuring four matches per day. The opening group fixture will feature the hosts, Qatar, and another team from Group A. The game will kick off at 1 pm local time (3:30 pm IST).

