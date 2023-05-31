Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Smile Day: 6 simple ways to make someone smile

    First Published May 31, 2023, 6:28 PM IST

    There’s nothing like being smiled at to make a person smile in return!. So, on the occassion of the World Smile Day, let's discover some simple ways by which you can make someone laugh.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    There are various ways to bring upon a smile on someone's face. Let's check out a few easy hacks by which you can make someone smile.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    You can always opt for cracking the silliest of jokes and make someone laught at your humour. This has always been a trick.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    If you compliment someone, be a cent percent sure that they are ready to smile and feel good about it.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    A handwritten letter or a card always makes the recipient feel good, warm and special. And, in most cases, they end up smiling.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Gifting someone surprises, whether it be luxurious or not, will earn you their smiles, because they are sure to feel special and wanted.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Numerous studies have demonstrated that smiling makes other people feel good and frequently prompts them to smile back.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    Look in the person's eyes while smiling so that it invokes happines and warmth. Most often, you will notice that the other person will return your smile. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World No-Tobacco Day 2023; 'We need food, not tobacco' special feature anr

    World No-Tobacco Day 2023; 'We need food, not tobacco'

    World Milk Day 2023: From almond to soy milk, 7 best alternatives to cow milk RBA

    World Milk Day 2023: From almond to soy milk, 7 best alternatives to cow milk

    KK first death anniversary: Singer died due to cardiac arrest; 5 things that were ignored RBA

    KK first death anniversary: Singer died due to cardiac arrest; 5 things that were ignored

    World No Tobacco Day 2023: Messages and inspiring quotes to share on Facebook/WhatsApp to help people QUIT smoking RBA

    World No Tobacco Day 2023: Messages, quotes to share on Facebook/WhatsApp to help people QUIT smoking

    Numerology Prediction for May 31, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for May 31, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra Ahmednagar to be renamed as Ahilya Nagar, announces CM Eknath Shinde AJR

    Maharashtra's Ahmednagar to be renamed as Ahilya Nagar, announces CM Eknath Shinde

    NSUI protests against inclusion of course on Savarkar in Delhi University syllabus - WATCH snt

    NSUI protests against inclusion of course on Savarkar in Delhi University syllabus - WATCH

    Kerala govt approves Rs 25 lakh financial aid to family of Dr Vandana Das who was stabbed to death by patient anr

    Kerala govt approves Rs 25 lakh financial aid to family of Dr Vandana Das who was stabbed to death by patient

    football Portugal boss Roberto Martinez reveals 'very easy' Cristiano Ronaldo decision; says CR7 can reach 200 caps snt

    WATCH: Portugal boss Martinez reveals 'very easy' Ronaldo decision; says CR7 can reach 200 caps

    Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani blessed with baby girl: Report

    Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani blessed with baby girl: Report

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon