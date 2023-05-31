World Smile Day: 6 simple ways to make someone smile

There’s nothing like being smiled at to make a person smile in return!. So, on the occassion of the World Smile Day, let's discover some simple ways by which you can make someone laugh.

There are various ways to bring upon a smile on someone's face. Let's check out a few easy hacks by which you can make someone smile.

You can always opt for cracking the silliest of jokes and make someone laught at your humour. This has always been a trick.

If you compliment someone, be a cent percent sure that they are ready to smile and feel good about it.

A handwritten letter or a card always makes the recipient feel good, warm and special. And, in most cases, they end up smiling.

Gifting someone surprises, whether it be luxurious or not, will earn you their smiles, because they are sure to feel special and wanted.

Numerous studies have demonstrated that smiling makes other people feel good and frequently prompts them to smile back.

