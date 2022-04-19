World liver day 2022: Know date, significance of the day; here are tips to keep liver healthy
The liver is one of our body's most vital and second-largest organ. It is also one of the most complicated organs in the body, performing vital processes such as digestion, immunity, metabolism, and nutrient storage. Every year on April 19th, World Liver Day 2022 is observed to highlight the significance of the liver and raise awareness of its functions and disorders connected to the liver.
The liver regulates blood sugar, eliminates toxins from the body, aids in blood clotting, and regulates cholesterol levels. On the occasion of World Liver Day 2022, we have compiled a list of quotations, liver cleansing recommendations, and information about the importance of the liver.
Here are some tips to keep your liver healthy:
- The usage of olive oil is beneficial to one's health.
- Eating garlic, grapefruit, carrots, green leafy vegetables, apples, and walnuts is essential.
- Incorporate cruciferous vegetables such as cabbage, broccoli, and cauliflower.
- It will be beneficial to use turmeric in diet.
- Don't consume a lot of alcohol. It can harm liver cells and cause swelling or scarring.
- Eat a nutritious diet and exercise on a regular basis. You'll lose weight, which helps avoid non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, a condition that progresses to cirrhosis.
- High-calorie meals, saturated fat, refined carbs (such as white bread, white rice, and ordinary pasta), and sweets should all be avoided.
- Cigarette additives can potentially harm your liver, so quit smoking.
