World liver day 2022: Know date, significance of the day; here are tips to keep liver healthy

The liver is one of our body's most vital and second-largest organ. It is also one of the most complicated organs in the body, performing vital processes such as digestion, immunity, metabolism, and nutrient storage. Every year on April 19th, World Liver Day 2022 is observed to highlight the significance of the liver and raise awareness of its functions and disorders connected to the liver. The day's goal is to raise awareness about healthy livers and bring attention to liver illnesses. The liver, being one of the most essential parts of the body, is utilised for a variety of physical processes, and everything goes through it, including drink, food, and medicine.

The liver regulates blood sugar, eliminates toxins from the body, aids in blood clotting, and regulates cholesterol levels. On the occasion of World Liver Day 2022, we have compiled a list of quotations, liver cleansing recommendations, and information about the importance of the liver. Here are some tips to keep your liver healthy: - The usage of olive oil is beneficial to one's health. - Eating garlic, grapefruit, carrots, green leafy vegetables, apples, and walnuts is essential. - Incorporate cruciferous vegetables such as cabbage, broccoli, and cauliflower. - It will be beneficial to use turmeric in diet.