World AIDS Vaccine Day 2022: Know date, history, significance & quotes to share with everyone

Every year on May 18, 2022, the globe commemorates World AIDS Vaccine Day. It is significant because it helps to disseminate information and create awareness about AIDS and its prevention. It also emphasises the significance of immunizations in preventing HIV infection. Many health care providers, volunteers, students, community members, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are striving to educate people on how to avoid the spread of HIV AIDS and what steps to take if infected with the virus. HIV is a major global public health problem, with an estimated 38 million individuals infected by the end of 2019. Because to increased access to effective HIV prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and care, HIV infection has become a manageable chronic health condition, allowing individuals living with HIV to live healthy and long lives.

World AIDS Vaccine Day 2022 history and significance World AIDS Vaccine Day, also known as HIV Virus Awareness Day, is observed by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). This day is celebrated on May 18th and is inspired by a speech made by then-US President Bill Clinton. He hoped to establish new targets for creating a vaccine leveraging advances in science and technology over the next decade. To honour the first anniversary of Clinton's speech, the inaugural World AIDS Vaccine Day was commemorated in 1998.