Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World AIDS Vaccine Day 2022: Know date, history, significance & quotes to share with everyone

    First Published May 18, 2022, 9:00 AM IST

    Many health care providers, volunteers, students, community members, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are striving to educate people on how to avoid the spread of HIV AIDS and what steps to take if infected with the virus.

    Every year on May 18, 2022, the globe commemorates World AIDS Vaccine Day. It is significant because it helps to disseminate information and create awareness about AIDS and its prevention. It also emphasises the significance of immunizations in preventing HIV infection.

    Many health care providers, volunteers, students, community members, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are striving to educate people on how to avoid the spread of HIV AIDS and what steps to take if infected with the virus.

    HIV is a major global public health problem, with an estimated 38 million individuals infected by the end of 2019. Because to increased access to effective HIV prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and care, HIV infection has become a manageable chronic health condition, allowing individuals living with HIV to live healthy and long lives.

    World AIDS Vaccine Day 2022 history and significance

    World AIDS Vaccine Day, also known as HIV Virus Awareness Day, is observed by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). This day is celebrated on May 18th and is inspired by a speech made by then-US President Bill Clinton. He hoped to establish new targets for creating a vaccine leveraging advances in science and technology over the next decade.

    To honour the first anniversary of Clinton's speech, the inaugural World AIDS Vaccine Day was commemorated in 1998.

    World AIDS Vaccine Day 2022 quotes

    1. "HIV does not make people dangerous to know, so you can shake their hands and give them a hug: Heaven knows they need it.” – Princess Diana.

    2. “It is bad enough that people are dying of AIDS, but no one should die of ignorance.” – Elizabeth Taylor.

    3. “Give a child love, laughter, and peace, not AIDS.” - Nelson Mandela

    4. AIDS is a horrible disease, and the people who catch it deserve compassion.”- Sam Kinsen

    5. “The AIDS virus is not more powerful than God.”- Marianne Williamson

    6.  Everyone can make a real difference. Your voice is needed in a global movement that can change your world—Pierce Brosnan

    7.  AIDS is a disease that is hard to talk about—Bill Gates

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hyperpigmentation Five simple tricks to get rid of uneven skin tone - adt

    Hyperpigmentation: Five simple tricks to get rid of uneven skin tone

    Narada Jayanti 2022: Quotes, messages, and wishes to share with family and friends - adt

    Narada Jayanti 2022: Quotes, messages, and wishes to share with family and friends

    Are you suffering from hypertension? Know how it has affected your body RBA

    Are you suffering from hypertension? Know how it has affected your body

    Indias youngest realtors Hunny and Bunny revolutionize the NFT market with NFT Gurus

    India's youngest realtors Hunny and Bunny revolutionize the NFT market with NFT Gurus

    Astrology Weekly Horoscope May 16 to May 22 2022 Predictions for all Zodiac signs

    Weekly Horoscope (May 16 to May 22): Predictions for all Zodiac signs

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai Indians-SunRisers Hyderabad: Wanted to try a few things keeping one eye on the future - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs SRH: "Wanted to try a few things keeping one eye on the future" - Rohit Sharma

    World AIDS vaccine day 2022 Here are ways to prevent yourself from getting HIV gcw

    World AIDS vaccine day 2022: Here are ways to prevent yourself from getting HIV

    IPL 2022: SRH fans demand Team India selection for Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi after win over MI snt

    IPL 2022: SRH fans demand Team India selection for Malik, Tripathi after win over MI

    footballs SerieA Paulo Dybala recalls 7 years at Juventus in moving tribute; has a special message for fans snt

    Paulo Dybala recalls 7 years at Juventus in moving tribute; has a special message for fans

    Wrestler Satender Malik assaults referee at CWG 2022 trials, gets life ban snt

    Wrestler Satender Malik assaults referee at CWG 2022 trials, gets life ban

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR, Lucknow Super Giants-Rajasthan Royals: Marcus Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force - KL Rahul-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: "Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force" - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Thomas Cup 2022: You made 135 crore Indians proud, PM Narendra Modi tells victorious Team India-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: "You made 135 crore Indians proud," PM Modi tells victorious Team India

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon