Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Women's Day 2023: Three easy and tasteful dessert recipes to pamper your lady

    First Published Mar 5, 2023, 5:49 PM IST

    From creamy chocolate mousse to slice-and-bake cookies, each recipe is easy to make and flavorsome. So, get ready to treat your lady to these delicious desserts.

    Image: Getty Images

    If you want to pamper your lady with something sweet and delicious, look no further than these three lip-smacking dessert recipes. Whether you mark a special occasion or want to show her how much you care, these desserts can impress. 

    From making eggless creamy chocolate mousse to cookie dough bites, each recipe is easy to make and burst with flavors. So, put on your apron, grab your mixing bowls, and be ready to treat your gal pals to a dessert that they will not forget.

    ALSO READ: Holi 2023: 4 iconic Bollywood songs that capture the essence of colorful festival

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Slice and Bake Cookies: 

    It is an easy recipe. These cookies literally show you where to cut/slice, so all you have to do is unfold the dough, put the dough on a pan, and bake according to the package directions. If you are desperate, this treat, perhaps topped with little icing for more sweetness, will suffice.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Cookie dough bites:

    Buy your favorite cookie dough or, even better yet, the favorite cookie dough of the woman in your life this women's day. Take the dough. Roll it into yummy, bite-size balls, and freeze for some hours. Everyone likes cookie dough, but frozen cookie dough is even yummier. And, if you are feeling particularly adventurous, consider adding these yummies to ice cream. Either way, everyone is sure to love these easy little treats.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Chocolate Mousse:

    It is another easy recipe. Take heavy whipped cream, cocoa powder, Powdered sugar, and Almond or vanilla flavoring. Second, chill the mixing bowl you plan for whipping your mousse in. Whipping cream is much easier and better when it is cold. Third, you do not skimp on your cream. Use HEAVY whipping cream. Heavy whipping cream has a higher fat content that whips to stiffer peaks than regular cream.

    ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria SEXY Photos: Actress makes fans sweat with her drop-dead sizzling looks in white Bikini

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Health Tips: Skipping breakfast to no exercise - 8 lifestyle blunders that can make you obese and unhealthy RBA

    Health Tips: Skipping breakfast to no exercise - 8 lifestyle blunders that can make you obese and unhealthy

    Skincare tips: Know how cinnamon helps in skin brightening and anti-ageing and more RBA

    Skincare tips: Know how cinnamon helps in skin brightening and anti-ageing and more

    Daily Horoscope for March 5 2023 Aquarius Virgo Leo Aries Taurus Cancer gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 5, 2023: Be careful Aquarius, Capricorn; good day for Pisces

    Numerology Prediction for March 5 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 5, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    15 ideal ways to spend a Sunday with your family

    15 ideal ways to spend a Sunday with your family

    Recent Stories

    ISC Class 12 Physics Exam on March 6; know guidelines, dress code, specimen paper - adt

    ISC Class 12 Physics Exam on March 6; know guidelines, dress code, specimen paper

    football Lionel Messi is so better - Cristiano Ronaldo furious after being trolled for failing to score against Al-Batin (WATCH)-ayh

    'Messi is so better' - Ronaldo furious after being trolled for failing to score against Al-Batin (WATCH)

    AAP Saurabh Bhardwaj claims CBI tortured Manish Sisodia, pressured him to sign false charges AJR

    AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj claims CBI tortured Manish Sisodia, pressured him to sign false charges

    Kerala SSLC 2023 Exam: Kerala Board class 10 examinations to commence on March 9 - adt

    Kerala SSLC 2023 Exam: Kerala Board class 10 examinations to commence on March 9

    Toshakhana case: Former Pak PM Imran Khan tweets as cops arrive to arrest him amid massive protest AJR

    Toshakhana case: Former Pak PM Imran Khan tweets as cops arrive to arrest him amid massive protest

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon