    Holi 2023: 4 iconic Bollywood songs that capture the essence of colorful festival

    Before the much-loved festival of Holi, here are the four timeless and cult bollywood songs which capture the essence and vibe of the colorful festival and are a must-have addition to your festival playlist this year.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 3, 2023, 3:03 PM IST

    The colorful festival of Holi is just around the corner. We know it is not possible to resist colors and also not possible to stop yourself from grooving at Holi-themed bollywood songs. So here are the four iconic Bollywood songs that capture the essence of Holi.

    This year Holi will be celebrated on March 8, 2023. Before the onset of Holi, these are the four all-time iconic bollywood songs that have captured the essence and vibe of the colorful festival.

    1. Balam Pichkaari (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani):

    The must-have song for a ‘mast’ Holi is this groovy song from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Best known for rhythms and melody, this song is the ultimate Holi song for music lovers. ‘Balam Pichkaari’ is one of the most loved songs. The song is sung by Shalmali Kholagde and Vishal Dadlani. So get ready to party this Holi with this beautiful and groovy song in your playlist.

    2. Rang Barse (Silsila):

    We just do not remember Silsila for the outstanding chemistry of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, but also for the iconic song Rang Barse that the film gave us. Whether you are from the 80s, 90s, or even Gen Z, Holi feels incomplete without this song.

    3. Do me a favor, let's play Holi (Waqt: The Race Against Time):

    Music director Anu Malik has sung the song alongside timeless playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan. Anu Malik has also composed the iconic Holi song, without which these colorful festival celebrations feel incomplete. The lyrics of the song got penned by Sameer. The song stars Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra.

    4. Lahu Munh Lag Gaya (Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela):

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial tragic romantic action film Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead, did not only give us one of the most favourite reel life but real-life couple, but it also gave us a Holi special. Lahu Munh Lag Gaya is a must play for all the romantic couples on this festival.

