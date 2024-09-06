Why you should practice Anulom Vilom daily for better health and wellness

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 11:13 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

    Anulom Vilom, a revered practice in yoga and pranayama, involves a simple yet profound technique. To begin, find a quiet space and sit comfortably with your legs crossed and your back straight. This position allows for optimal breathing and relaxation. Ensure that you are in a peaceful environment free from distractions to maximize the effectiveness of the practice.
     

    Benefits of Anulom Vilom

    Improves Respiratory Function: Regular practice of Anulom Vilom significantly enhances lung capacity and strengthens the respiratory muscles. It aids in clearing nasal passages and improving overall oxygen intake. By breathing deeply and alternately through each nostril, you effectively increase the efficiency of your respiratory system.
     

    Enhances Concentration: Anulom Vilom is known for its positive impact on mental clarity and concentration. The practice calms the mind, making it easier to focus and improve cognitive function. For those experiencing stress and anxiety, incorporating Anulom Vilom into your daily routine can help alleviate these issues and support better mental health.

     

    Regulates Blood Pressure: Practicing Anulom Vilom can be beneficial in regulating blood pressure. By reducing stress and promoting cardiovascular health, this technique helps in maintaining a balanced and healthy blood pressure level. The calming effect of the practice contributes to overall heart health and well-being.

    Boosts Immunity: Anulom Vilom supports the immune system by promoting overall health and reducing stress levels. A consistent practice helps in maintaining a balanced immune system, which is essential for overall well-being. Lower stress levels contribute to better health and a more resilient immune response.
     

    Promotes Emotional Well-being: Regular practice of Anulom Vilom helps in controlling emotions and promoting a balanced mental state. With time, you will notice improvements in your emotional health, including better sleep quality and reduced anxiety. The technique fosters a sense of inner peace and stability, enhancing your overall emotional resilience.

