Why do bars serve salted peanuts?

Alcohol And Salted Peanuts

There are many types of alcoholic beverages. Some people like whiskey, some like brandy, each person has their own preference. Side dishes also vary in the same way. Some people like to eat only pickles with alcohol. Some people like grilled chicken. Most people prefer spicy side dishes. That's why they will give importance to chips, fried chicken fry etc. This is why the chicken business is booming near the liquor stores. But these are all things that people like to eat. However, bar staff mostly serve salted peanuts as a side dish. This may seem normal. But have you ever wondered why they only serve salted peanuts in bars instead of groundnuts or peas? There are some business strategies behind this.

Enhance the taste: Salted peanuts are given to differentiate the taste of alcohol. Salted peanuts are served in bars to make the strong bitter taste of alcohol a bit mixed and satisfy the taste buds of the tongue. That's why they give salted peanuts to double the business. Thirst: Salt can cause thirst. This causes dryness in the mouth and throat. We don't like the taste of salt on its own. We will immediately think of drinking water. Eating salted peanuts makes you thirsty. This will make customers drink more and more alcohol due to thirst. In that way, liquor stores give those nuts for profit.

Stimulates appetite: People who drink alcohol prefer spicy and astringent foods over sweets as a side dish. That's why they like peanuts, chips etc. When a person drinks alcohol, the alcohol in it lowers the blood sugar level. This also increases the desire to eat salty/spicy foods. Salted peanuts are served in bars to tempt customers. Positive effect: Although peanuts may seem to be served for commercial purposes, the healthy fats and protein in peanuts are undeniable. It prevents alcohol from being absorbed excessively into the bloodstream. It also slightly lowers blood sugar levels. It also has some positive effects.

Dehydration: Salted snacks affect the body's fluid balance. Electrolyte loss such as potassium and sodium can also lead to dehydration. The brain is prompted to immediately drink a beverage to replace it. To compensate for this, drinkers will continue to drink and eat. This is also the reason for giving salted peanuts. Peanuts are a cheap commodity. No need to cook this separately. Low cost. But the income is huge. This is one of the reasons why bar owners serve salted peanuts.

