Who is Sini Shetty? Karnataka girl wins Femina Miss India World 2022 title

The jury included actors Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea, and Malaika Arora, as well as designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna and choreographer Shiamak Davar.



On Sunday, July 03, during the VLCC Femina Miss India grand finale in Mumbai, 21-year-old Sini Shetty from Karnataka was crowned Femina Miss India World 2022. Shinata Chauhan of Uttar Pradesh was chosen Femina Miss India 2022 as second runner-up, with Rubal Shekhawat of Rajasthan taking first place. The top 31 state winners were used to select the winner. The event was held at the Jio World Centre.



Neha Dhupia, Kriti Sanon, Maniesh Paul, Rajkummar Rao, Dino Morea, Mithali Raj, Malaika Arora, and other celebrities showed up for the Grand Finale event, which took place under the stars. The event has seen an outstanding performance by Kriti Sanon and Lauren Gottlieb. The commemoration of Neha Dhupia's 20 years of winning the prestigious Femina Miss India title was another notable aspect of the occasion.



Femina Miss India 2021 Manasa Varanasi handed the title to Miss India 2022 Sini Shetty at the illustrious occasion. Here are five things you should know about the new beauty queen that Sini Shetty announced.



Who is Sini Shetty?

She is from Karnataka but was born in Mumbai. Sini has a bachelor's degree in finance and accounting. Our Miss India 2022 is presently enrolled in the Chartered Financial Analyst professional programme (CFA). Sini began dancing at the age of four, and at the age of fourteen, she had completed her Arangetram and Bharatanatyam training. Her close-knit family encouraged her to pursue her interests in academia and the arts.



About the pageant:

With its hybrid style, the pageant has begun a countrywide search for potential talent from all around the nation through online auditions. A message from the organisers indicated that the rigorous scouting effort and following interview rounds resulted in the shortlisting of 31 state champions.

In order to vie for the prestigious Femina Miss India World 2022 title, the statement said, "These shortlisted finalists arrived in Mumbai and underwent rigorous training and grooming sessions, guided by the finest in the business."



The show was hosted by Maniesh Paul. VLCC Femina Miss India 2022 was co-powered by Sephora, Moj and Rajnigandha Pearls. Also Read: Music + Yoga: Here are some fantastic benefits of the combination