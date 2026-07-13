Home Gardening: 5 Plants That Grow Faster Than You Think
Do you love home gardening? If yes, then we bring you varieties of easy 5 types of easy-to-grow plants that grow faster than you think. Get ready to say yes to lush green plants.
For the love of home gardening!
Nothing beats the joy of seeing your favourite blooms blossom in your home garden and look all lush and green. If you too love to plant seedlings inside your home garden or balcony and want instant results, then go for these easy-to-grow plants.
Mint
Mint is one of the fastest-growing herbs and can be grown easily from cuttings
Coriander
Coriander grows faster from seeds and can be harvested in 3-4 weeks.
Spinach
Spinach is a fast-growing leafy vegetable that can be harvested within 30–40 days.
Money Plant
Fastest growing indoor plant that grows rapidly in both water and soil and requires very little maintenance.
Raddish
Another easy vegetable to grow that can survive in a pot with loads of soil. It thrives in loose, fertile soil and plenty of sunlight.
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