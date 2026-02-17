Solar Eclipse 2026: 10 Things You Must Do After Eclipse Ends Today; Check Here
Solar Eclipse: The first solar eclipse of 2026 will occur on Sunday, February 17. In our country, there are many beliefs and traditions associated with solar eclipses. This is why in India, solar eclipses are linked to religion and astrology
Image Credit : Getty
Significance of Solar Eclipse in India
A solar eclipse is an astronomical event, but in India, it holds deep religious and astrological importance. It's believed to increase negative energies.
Image Credit : Getty
Solar Eclipse 2026: Timings and 'Ring of Fire' Phenomenon
The eclipse on Feb 17-18, 2026, will feature a 'Ring of Fire' effect. The Sutak period, a time of caution, will start hours before the eclipse begins.
Image Credit : Getty
Post-Eclipse Cleansing: What to Do Immediately After the Grahan
After the solar eclipse ends, it's crucial to take a bath, wear clean clothes, and thoroughly clean your home and home temple to remove negative energies.
Image Credit : Getty
Acts of Kindness: The Importance of Donations After a Solar Eclipse
Donating food, clothes, or money to the needy and feeding a cow are considered highly auspicious acts to perform after an eclipse to mitigate its ill effects.
Image Credit : Getty
Spiritual Practices to Follow After the Solar Eclipse
Worship God, light a lamp, and chant mantras, especially for Rahu-Ketu. This helps in warding off any negative impacts from the celestial event.
