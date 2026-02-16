Black Sun in Aquarius on February 17: Solar Eclipse to Impact 3 Zodiac Signs
The first solar eclipse of 2026 is on February 17. It's happening in Aquarius, Saturn's sign, which means it will have a pretty big astrological impact, especially for certain zodiacs. Find out who needs to be careful.
Solar Eclipse
Lots of things happen in the universe, including eclipses. In 2026, we'll see two solar and two lunar eclipses. The first solar eclipse is on Feb 17, 2026. Scientifically, it's a big deal.
First solar eclipse of the year on February 17
The first solar eclipse on Feb 17 starts at 3:26 PM IST and ends at 7:57 PM, lasting 4h 32m. It's a 'ring of fire' but not visible in India. Still, its astrological effects will be intense for some signs.
Leo
The Sun rules your sign, Leo. So, relationships and partnerships might get tense during the eclipse. Be patient and understanding. Remedy: Chant the Aditya Hridaya Stotram.
Scorpio
Family and mental stress might go up for Scorpio. Don't rush into any big investments or decisions.
Aquarius
For Aquarius, this eclipse boosts confidence, but don't get arrogant or hasty. Balance your health and work. Remedy: Donate black sesame seeds or mustard oil for Lord Shani.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
Explore the world of Astrology with daily, weekly, monthly and yearly horoscopes. updates for all Zodiac Signs. Get personalized astrological predictions, expert insights, and guidance on love, career, health, and finance. Stay connected to what the stars say about your future. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate astrology updates anytime, anywhere.