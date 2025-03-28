Lifestyle

Decoding myths about Solar Eclipse: Ancient beliefs vs modern science

1. The Fear of Darkness

Myth: Eclipses are a bad omen, signaling disaster.
Science: A solar eclipse is a natural celestial event caused by the Moon blocking sunlight.

2. The Sun is Being Eaten!

Myth: A dragon or demon swallows the Sun during an eclipse.
Science: It’s simply the Moon passing between the Earth and the Sun.

3. Pregnant Women Should Stay Indoors

Myth: Eclipses harm unborn babies.
Science: No evidence supports this claim.

4. Food Becomes Poisonous

Myth: Food cooked during an eclipse becomes toxic.
Science: Eclipses have no effect on food—this belief is purely superstition.

5. Cover Water & Food

Myth: Water and food left outside during an eclipse get contaminated.
Science: The Sun’s light doesn’t change chemically.

6. Eclipses Bring Bad Luck

Myth: Eclipses bring war, famine, and natural disasters.
Science: No correlation between eclipses and unfortunate events on Earth.

7. Animals React Strangely

Fact! Birds stop singing, nocturnal animals wake up—this happens because they mistake the eclipse for nightfall.

8. Einstein’s Theory Proved by an Eclipse

Fact! In 1919, a solar eclipse helped confirm Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity, proving that gravity bends light.

9. Enjoy the Eclipse Without Fear!

Watch the Solar Eclipse 2025 safely with eclipse glasses and witness this celestial wonder!

