Decoding myths about Solar Eclipse: Ancient beliefs vs modern science

Myth: Eclipses are a bad omen, signaling disaster.
Science: A solar eclipse is a natural celestial event caused by the Moon blocking sunlight.
Myth: A dragon or demon swallows the Sun during an eclipse.
Science: It’s simply the Moon passing between the Earth and the Sun.
Myth: Eclipses harm unborn babies.
Science: No evidence supports this claim.
Myth: Food cooked during an eclipse becomes toxic.
Science: Eclipses have no effect on food—this belief is purely superstition.
Myth: Water and food left outside during an eclipse get contaminated.
Science: The Sun’s light doesn’t change chemically.
Myth: Eclipses bring war, famine, and natural disasters.
Science: No correlation between eclipses and unfortunate events on Earth.
Fact! Birds stop singing, nocturnal animals wake up—this happens because they mistake the eclipse for nightfall.
Fact! In 1919, a solar eclipse helped confirm Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity, proving that gravity bends light.
Watch the Solar Eclipse 2025 safely with eclipse glasses and witness this celestial wonder!
