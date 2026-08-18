Raksha Bandhan 2026: Raksha Bandhan 2026 will be celebrated on August 28. Know the exact Rakhi date, shubh muhurat, Bhadra timings and step-by-step rituals, including what to do if you miss the morning muhurat and how to celebrate traditionally

Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, will be celebrated on Friday, August 28, 2026. The festival is observed on the full moon day, or Purnima Tithi, of the Hindu month of Shravan.

For those planning the traditional Rakhi ceremony, the shubh muhurat in 2026 is from 5:57 AM to 9:48 AM IST. The auspicious window lasts for nearly four hours, giving families enough time to perform the rituals without rushing.

According to the given Panchang timings, Bhadra Kaal ends before sunrise on August 28. This means the morning Rakhi ceremony does not face the usual Bhadra-related restriction this year.

Festival Raksha Bandhan 2026 Date Friday, August 28, 2026 Shubh Muhurat 5:57 AM to 9:48 AM IST Muhurat Duration 3 hours 51 minutes Purnima Tithi Begins 9:08 AM on August 27, 2026 Purnima Tithi Ends 9:48 AM on August 28, 2026 Bhadra Kaal Ends before sunrise on August 28 Aparahna Kaal Approximately 1:30 PM to 4:00 PM IST

The exact timings may vary slightly depending on the city and Panchang being followed. Families following a local Panchang may therefore notice a difference of a few minutes.

Why Is Raksha Bandhan Celebrated?

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters traditionally tie a sacred thread, or rakhi, around their brothers' wrists and pray for their health, happiness and well-being.

Brothers, in turn, offer gifts to their sisters and make a symbolic promise of love, support and protection.

Although the festival is traditionally associated with brothers and sisters, Raksha Bandhan has evolved into a broader celebration of sibling affection and family bonds.

What Is the Shubh Muhurat for Raksha Bandhan 2026?

The main Raksha Bandhan muhurat in 2026 is from 5:57 AM to 9:48 AM on Friday, August 28.

This is the preferred morning window for tying the rakhi and performing the main ceremony. Families do not need to complete the ritual at exactly 5:57 AM. The entire auspicious window can be used.

For example, a ceremony beginning at 8:30 AM and finishing before 9:48 AM falls within the stated shubh muhurat.

What Is Bhadra Kaal and Is It Important for Rakhi 2026?

Bhadra Kaal is a period traditionally considered unsuitable for certain auspicious Hindu rituals. Raksha Bandhan is one of the festivals for which many families specifically avoid tying the rakhi during Bhadra.

In some years, Bhadra overlaps with the Raksha Bandhan morning, forcing families to wait until it ends before performing the ceremony.

However, according to the timings provided for 2026, Bhadra ends before sunrise on August 28. Therefore, the morning Rakhi ceremony can be performed without waiting for Bhadra to end.

This makes the morning especially convenient for families planning the traditional Raksha Bandhan rituals.

What Is Aparahna Kaal for Raksha Bandhan?

Aparahna Kaal broadly refers to the afternoon portion of the day. Traditional Raksha Bandhan guidance gives importance to this period for performing the festival's main ritual.

In 2026, the approximate Aparahna period is between 1:30 PM and 4:00 PM IST.

Therefore, if a family cannot perform the ceremony during the morning muhurat, the afternoon period can be considered as an alternative, subject to the local Panchang followed by the family.

What Is Pradosh Kaal and Should You Avoid It?

Pradosh Kaal refers to the period around sunset and is traditionally treated as a transitional period between day and night.

The approximate Pradosh period on August 28 is 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM IST. Families following traditional Raksha Bandhan timings may prefer to avoid performing the main ceremony during this period.

If you miss both the morning and afternoon windows, it is better to check the local Panchang or consult a priest for an appropriate time rather than relying on a generic timing.

Complete Raksha Bandhan 2026 Rituals: Step-by-Step Guide

Raksha Bandhan is more than simply tying a rakhi. The traditional ceremony involves several rituals, from preparing the puja thali to applying tilak and performing aarti.

1. Prepare the Rakhi Thali

Before the ceremony, prepare a puja thali with all the items required for the ritual.

A traditional Rakhi thali may include:

Rakhi Roli or kumkum Akshat or uncooked rice Diya Sweets Flowers Incense Water

Some families also keep fruits, dry fruits and other offerings on the thali.

2. Take a Bath and Wear Clean Clothes

On Raksha Bandhan morning, family members traditionally take a bath and wear clean or festive clothes before beginning the ceremony.

The Rakhi thali can then be prepared and placed in the puja area.

3. Perform a Small Puja

The ceremony can begin with prayers to the family deity.

Light the diya and incense and seek blessings before beginning the Rakhi ceremony.

4. Apply Tilak

The sister applies a tilak of roli or kumkum to her brother's forehead.

Akshat may then be placed over the tilak as part of the traditional ritual.

5. Tie the Rakhi

The sister ties the rakhi around her brother's right wrist.

While tying the sacred thread, she traditionally prays for her brother's health, happiness, prosperity and long life.

The rakhi represents the bond of affection between siblings and the promise of mutual support.

6. Perform Aarti

After tying the rakhi, the sister performs an aarti for her brother.

This is considered an important part of the traditional ceremony and symbolises prayers for his well-being.

7. Exchange Sweets

The siblings then feed each other sweets.

This marks the completion of the central Raksha Bandhan ritual and adds a celebratory touch to the occasion.

8. Exchange Gifts

The brother traditionally gives a gift to his sister as a gesture of affection.

Today, gift-giving is often mutual, with siblings exchanging chocolates, clothes, jewellery, personalised gifts, flowers, gift hampers or other presents.

What If You Miss the Morning Raksha Bandhan Muhurat?

If the morning window of 5:57 AM to 9:48 AM is missed, families can consider the Aparahna period, approximately 1:30 PM to 4:00 PM.

The exact practice may differ depending on the family's tradition and local Panchang.

If the ceremony cannot be performed during either preferred period, it is advisable to consult the Panchang followed in your region rather than relying solely on a generic national timing.

Raksha Bandhan 2026: Can Rakhi Be Tied at Night?

Traditionally, Raksha Bandhan is preferably celebrated during an auspicious daytime period rather than during Pradosh Kaal.

The approximate Pradosh period on August 28 is 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM IST. Families following strict traditional timings may therefore avoid performing the main ceremony during this period.

If circumstances make daytime celebrations impossible, families can follow their customary practices or consult a priest for an appropriate time.

Raksha Bandhan 2026 for Families Living Abroad

For families living outside India, the Indian muhurat should not simply be followed by looking at the clock in India. The auspicious period needs to be considered according to the local date and time.

The stated Indian Raksha Bandhan muhurat of 5:57 AM to 9:48 AM IST converts into different local times in Australia, the UK, North America and other regions.

Some overseas families may therefore find that the Rakhi ceremony falls during the evening or even across two calendar dates locally.

Families celebrating outside India should check a location-specific Panchang or Raksha Bandhan muhurat before finalising the ceremony time.