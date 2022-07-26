4 signs that your partner is falling out of the relationship

Have you been feeling strange about your partner and their behaviour lately? If yes, then this article is for you. Here are four signs that you must look at in your partner, which may give you a hint at whether your partner is looking to put a full stop to your relationship or not.

Image: Getty Images

Relationships these days can be short-lived as compared to our parents’ times. Sometimes it is the differences between the partners that may lead to separation, a feud, or even infidelity. If you have been wondering whether your relationship is going the right way or not, or if you are willing to know your partner’s still in the relationship, then all you need to do is observe him or her. You may have heard the saying, “Action speaks louder than words”. And rightly so, your partner’s behaviour with you will always give you a hint about whether they are in a happy space with your or are thinking in the direction of calling it quits and moving on with life. So, if you are one of those who are trying to figure that out for yourself, then look out for these four signs that have been mentioned below.

Image: Getty Images

They are not giving you enough time: When you are in a relationship with someone you love, you always look forward to spending more and more time with each other. Obviously, there will be times when either or both of you would be genuinely caught up with work or other reservations which may not leave you with a scope of giving enough time to your significant other. However, if your partner is constantly making excuses and not giving time to your relationship, it could be a red flag! ALSO READ: Avoid these 5 things that can hurt your partner

Image: Getty Images

When they start lying: One of the key factors for any relationship to fail is when lies take over love. If your partner has started to hide things from your or has been lying about certain things, you know that they are drifting away from you. One of the key factors for a successful relationship is always ‘trust’ among the partners. And when lies take over, there remains no scope for trust. ALSO READ: Have trust issues in your relationship? Use these 5 tips to overcome it

Image: Getty Images

Their changed behaviour: Things are not necessarily going smooth between you and your partner if you see a sudden change in their behaviour. Constantly snapping at you, avoiding, being secretive or lying are all signs of changing behaviour. And if your partner is constantly irritable with you or is at looking for reasons to snap at or fight with you, it is a sign that something is not right. You may want to address that issue with them but at the same time, there are chances that they have already parted ways with you in their head.

Image: Getty Images