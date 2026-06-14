Gut Health: 5 Polyphenol-Rich Foods You Must Eat for a Happy Tummy!
Feeling bloated, always tired, or not sleeping well? It might be time to look after your gut health. Try adding these polyphenol-rich foods to your diet for a real change.
Raw Turmeric
Blueberries
Blueberries are packed with the highest levels of polyphenols. They contain anthocyanin, which helps reduce inflammation and also boosts your brain function.
Shigella Symptoms: These Early Signs Could Signal a Serious Gut Infection!
Black Cumin
Dark Chocolate
Dark chocolate's flavonoids give your gut the essential prebiotic fibre it needs. Plus, it's also great for your brain health. A tasty way to stay healthy!
Junk Food in Childhood May Cause Lasting Brain Changes Even After Healthy Diet, Study Finds
Garlic
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