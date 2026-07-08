Got a few sad-looking veggies like carrots, beans, and capsicum in your fridge? Don't toss them! We'll show you how to make a killer Punjabi dhaba-style Veg Lahori Keema in just 20 minutes. The secret? A simple besan trick.

It's the end of the week, and your fridge has a random collection of veggies: a half-cut carrot, a handful of beans, a small capsicum, and one potato. Thinking of throwing them out? Hold on! You can turn these leftovers into a star dish from North Indian dhabas: Veg Lahori Keema. And no, there's no meat involved. It's all about the magic of veggies, besan (gram flour), and a whole lot of spices. Serve it with hot tandoori rotis or fluffy puris, and watch everyone at home lick their plates clean.

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What you'll need

This recipe is for 3-4 people and is super flexible, so don't stress about exact quantities.

For the vegetables: 1 medium potato (diced into small cubes), 1 carrot (finely chopped), 10-12 beans (finely chopped), 1/2 cup peas, 1/2 capsicum (finely chopped). You can also add some finely chopped cauliflower if you have it.

For the masalas: 1 medium onion (finely chopped), 1 tomato (puréed), 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste, 1/2 tsp cumin seeds, a pinch of asafoetida (hing), 1/2 tsp turmeric powder, 1 tsp coriander powder, 1/2 tsp cumin powder, 1/2 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder, 1/2 tsp garam masala, and salt to taste.

The special ingredients: 3 tbsp besan (gram flour) and 1/2 tsp kasuri methi (dried fenugreek leaves). These two are the real game-changers for the flavour.

You will also need: 2 tbsp mustard oil or ghee, chopped coriander leaves, and 1 tsp butter.

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Here's How to Make It, Step-by-Step

Step 1: Roast the besan

First, dry roast the besan in a pan on very low heat. Keep stirring continuously. When you get a lovely nutty aroma and the colour turns light brown, take it off the heat. Now, add 3 tablespoons of water to this roasted besan and make a thin paste. This paste is the secret that gives the keema its thick, dhaba-like texture and flavour.

Step 2: Sauté the masalas

Next, heat the remaining oil in the same pan. Add the cumin seeds and hing. Once they splutter, add the chopped onions and fry on medium heat until they turn golden brown. After the onions are done, add the ginger-garlic paste and sauté for 30 seconds. Then, add the tomato purée, turmeric, coriander powder, cumin powder, Kashmiri red chilli powder, and salt. You need to cook this masala mixture well until the oil starts to separate from it. The final taste depends heavily on how well you cook the masalas.

Step 3: Add the veggies and finish up

Once the masala is ready, add all the chopped vegetables. Since potatoes and carrots are a bit hard, sauté them for 2 minutes first. Then, add the beans, peas, and capsicum. Continue to sauté everything on medium heat for 5-6 minutes. Be careful not to overcook the veggies until they are mushy; you want to keep a granular, keema-like texture.

When the vegetables are about 70% cooked, pour in the besan paste you made earlier. Let it simmer for 2-3 minutes, and you'll see the gravy thicken on its own. Finally, turn off the heat. Crush the kasuri methi between your palms and sprinkle it over the dish, along with the garam masala. Adding a teaspoon of butter at this stage will make it even more delicious. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves.

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1. The chopping technique: The finer you chop the vegetables, the more it will feel like actual keema. You can even grate the carrots and potatoes for the perfect texture.

2. Get that smoky flavour: For that classic smoky 'dum' flavour you get at dhabas, place a small bowl with a hot piece of charcoal in the pan. Pour 1/2 tsp of ghee over the charcoal. As soon as it starts smoking, cover the pan tightly for 2 minutes.

3. Balance the flavours: If your tomatoes are too tangy, a pinch of sugar will balance it out. If you want it spicier, add some finely chopped green chillies at the end.

4. The perfect pairing: This dish is amazing with hot tandoori roti, butter naan, lachha paratha, or even just plain hot rice. A little squeeze of lemon juice on top will balance the taste perfectly.

Why this recipe is a lifesaver

Because it saves time, money, and prevents food waste. You get a restaurant-quality dish in 20 minutes that everyone, from kids to adults, will love. Even fussy eaters who avoid veggies will happily polish this off with a roti. So next time you have leftover vegetables, you know what to do. Give this Veg Lahori Keema a try and you won't believe you made it from scraps!

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