Are targets, deadlines, and meetings giving you a headache? Reaching for more tea or coffee may not help. Excess caffeine can dehydrate you and worsen stress headaches. Doctors suggest cooling down and staying hydrated. Try these three natural drinks to relax your body and ease the pain.

You've been glued to your laptop since 10 AM. One meeting after another, and your inbox is flooded with emails. By evening, you feel that familiar throbbing pain in your temples. Your first instinct is to grab a cup of tea or coffee.

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But did you know that for stress-induced headaches, repeated caffeine intake can backfire? It can lead to dehydration and make the pain even worse. Doctors also advise that for headaches caused by work pressure, you should first cool down and hydrate your body.

So, instead of tea and coffee, try sipping on these three drinks from today. All the ingredients are probably already in your kitchen.

1. Ginger-Mint Detox Water - For Tension Headaches

Work pressure can make the nerves in your head feel tight. This drink helps calm them down.

How to make it: Take a glass of water. Add 4-5 mint leaves, a 1/2-inch piece of crushed ginger, and the juice of half a lemon. Let it sit for 10 minutes, then drink it slowly.

Ginger improves blood circulation, mint has a cooling effect, and lemon fights dehydration. You can have this twice a day.

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2. Cinnamon-Honey Warm Milk - For Headaches from Poor Sleep

If office tension is ruining your sleep, you often wake up with a heavy head.

How to make it: Mix 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon powder and 1 teaspoon of honey into a cup of warm milk. Drink it 30 minutes before going to bed.

Cinnamon helps balance blood sugar, and honey relaxes the brain. Since it's caffeine-free, it won't disturb your sleep.

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3. Coriander-Cumin Water - For Headaches from Heat and Dehydration

Even if you work in an air-conditioned room, your body can still feel heated from within. This drink is perfect for that.

How to make it: The night before, soak 1 teaspoon of coriander seeds and 1/2 teaspoon of cumin seeds in a glass of water. In the morning, strain the water, warm it up slightly, and drink it.

Coriander reduces internal body heat, and cumin aids digestion. This also helps with indigestion, which can be another cause of headaches.

2 More Essential Tips to Reduce Headaches

1. Drink Water: We often forget to drink water when we're busy. Set a target of drinking 8 glasses a day. About 60% of headaches are caused by dehydration.

2. The 20-20 Rule: Every 20 minutes, look away from your screen at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. Reducing eye strain will also reduce headaches.

You may not be able to reduce your workload, but taking care of your body is in your hands. Next time you have a headache, try these drinks instead of tea or coffee. You'll notice your head feeling much lighter in just 15-20 minutes.