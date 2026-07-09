Want Perfect Chapatis? Try These Simple Tips for Soft and Round Results
Fresh, soft, and perfectly round chapatis are easier to make than you think. With a few simple kitchen tips and the right technique, you can prepare fluffy rotis that stay soft and taste delicious every time.
How to Make Soft Chapatis at Home
Let's be honest, while the shape doesn't change the taste, a perfectly round chapati just looks better on the plate. In India, there's a special appreciation for a round roti, and many feel a bit down if they can't get it right. If you're struggling, stop worrying now. Just follow a few simple techniques—like kneading the dough correctly, making uniform balls, and rolling with a light hand—and you'll be making perfect round chapatis in no time.
How to make soft chapati
The most important thing is getting the dough consistency right. Until you become a chapati expert, you have to knead the dough very carefully. Remember, the dough shouldn't be too watery or too stiff. If it's too soft, it will stick while rolling and lose its shape. If it's too hard, your chapatis will turn out like a rock. After kneading, cover the dough and let it rest for at least 15-20 minutes. This makes it soft and much easier to roll.
Let it soak for a while
Only possible if the dough is kneaded correctly
Instead of plain water, try using lukewarm water, milk, or even a bit of ghee to knead the dough. This not only makes the dough softer but also helps the chapatis stay soft for longer. Plus, using milk or ghee adds a lovely flavour. Don't start making chapatis right after kneading. Instead, cover the dough with a damp cotton cloth or just sprinkle some water on top and let it rest. Giving it a 15-20 minute rest helps the dough set, making it much easier to roll out.
Roll it like this
Don't roll it too thin, it won't puff up!
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