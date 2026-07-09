The most important thing is getting the dough consistency right. Until you become a chapati expert, you have to knead the dough very carefully. Remember, the dough shouldn't be too watery or too stiff. If it's too soft, it will stick while rolling and lose its shape. If it's too hard, your chapatis will turn out like a rock. After kneading, cover the dough and let it rest for at least 15-20 minutes. This makes it soft and much easier to roll.