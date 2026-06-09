Shigella Symptoms: These Early Signs Could Signal a Serious Gut Infection!
Shigella is a nasty infection that messes with your digestive system and gut. You can catch it from contaminated food and water. Here are the main symptoms you need to watch out for.
Blood in stool is a red flag
Constant, watery diarrhoea
Diarrhoea is another major symptom of a Shigella infection. You should be careful if it just doesn't stop.
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Bad stomach cramps and pain
Fever with sudden chills
Feeling nauseous and vomiting
Feeling like you want to throw up and frequent vomiting for no clear reason can also point to a Shigella infection.
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Losing weight and feeling dehydrated
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