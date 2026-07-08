Are you done with the noise and crowds of Digha? There's a slice of paradise just 20 minutes away. It's called Kanaichatta, a stunning spot where the sea, casuarina trees, and mangroves come together.

Do you think Digha is only about crazy crowds? Do you wish you could just sit on the sand and listen to the waves in peace? If you're nodding your head, then on your next Digha trip, you need to check out Kanaichatta.

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Kanaichatta is a small village just 18 kilometres from Digha. You'll find it after you cross Talsari and the Chandaneswar temple. The locals also call it Kanai Nathpur beach. The place doesn't show up properly on Google Maps, which is probably why most people have never even heard of it. And honestly, that's its biggest blessing—it's still beautiful and completely empty. The first thing you'll notice here is the absolute peace. There's no shouting like in Digha, no hawkers trying to sell you things. All you'll hear is the soothing sound of the wind rustling through the casuarina leaves and the crash of the waves.

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The beach has miles and miles of tall casuarina trees lined up along the coast. When the wind blows, it feels like nature is singing its own song. If you walk a little inland, you'll find small mangrove forests. The mix of the salty sea air and the green forest creates a really special vibe. If you come here at dawn or dusk, you'll see armies of tiny red crabs scurrying across the sand. For photographers, this place is a dream come true. With no crowds to get in your way, you can get the perfect shot of the sunrise and sunset.

Getting here is not too difficult either. You can just book a toto or an auto from Digha. A round trip will cost you around 40 to 50 rupees. If you have your own car, it's even more convenient. But be warned, the last kilometre of the road is a bit bumpy. So, it's best to be careful, especially during the monsoon. Also, make sure you carry your own drinking water and some snacks. You won't find a single shop here—not even for a cup of tea or a packet of biscuits. There are no places to stay in Kanaichatta, so you should plan this as a day trip. The best idea is to head out in the morning and get back to Digha by evening.

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Kanaichatta is perfect for anyone looking to escape the chaos of Digha. It's an ideal spot for couples, photographers, or even a small family picnic. Just one request: the place is still very clean, so please don't leave behind any plastic or trash. Let's keep it beautiful.

If your Digha trip is just about shopping and navigating crowds, you're missing out on its real charm. Take out some time for a trip to Kanaichatta. I can guarantee that sitting under the shade of the casuarina trees and watching the sea will completely refresh you. That's when you'll discover the true soul of Digha.