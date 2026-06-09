Gut Health: Why Your Digestive System Holds the Key to a Calm Mind?
Your gut does more than just digest food. It actually manages your immunity, metabolism, energy levels, and even your mental health. Here are some simple things you can do to protect your gut's health.
Eat your meals on time
Eat your legumes
Many people skip eating legumes because they worry about gas and bloating. But this is just a temporary issue. After a few days, the good bacteria in your gut will learn to digest the fibre easily.
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Don't eat when you're stressed
Avoid late-night meals
Walk after your meal
The gut produces serotonin
Did you know? Your gut, not your brain, produces 95 percent of serotonin. This is the chemical that controls your mood and happiness. This is exactly why people with digestive problems like bloating or constipation often feel mentally upset and are more likely to face depression.
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Pay attention to your gut
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